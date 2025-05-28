Predictions: Where the top five uncommitted WRs will land

Cederian Morgan

The big visit month of June is coming up so before all of that happens, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney takes a look at the top five uncommitted prospects at each position. We move to wide receivers. THIS SERIES: Commitment predictions for top QBs | Predictions for top RBs



Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Colorado and Clemson are the top six for the five-star receiver from Alexander City (Ala.) Benjamin Russell as the Crimson Tide have been considered the front-runner for some time. Morgan recently had a good visit to Colorado but coach Deion Sanders wasn’t there because of an emergency so that seems like a stretch. The five-star is at Georgia this weekend and if it sells a George Pickens-type future for him then that could be interesting, but Alabama has led for so long. He lives less than an hour away from Auburn so maybe a late surge there, but the Crimson Tide lead ahead of a July 2 decision. Prediction: Alabama



A big month of visits is coming up for the five-star receiver who reclassified from the 2027 class and it starts this weekend at Alabama. USC, LSU and Texas A&M are the other favorites for the DeSoto, Texas, standout. Originally from Shreveport, La., there was a lot of chatter for some time that LSU was the team to beat but as the Tigers have loaded up with other receivers. Texas A&M has come on strong and the Aggies now look like the team to beat. These trips are crucial and perhaps Alabama blows him away, but Texas A&M has to like where it stands. Prediction: Texas A&M



Over the last few months, Sadler’s list has remained decently long with Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon, Auburn, Tennessee, Indiana, USC and a whole host of others still involved in his recruitment. But it would be a shocker – especially after Michigan signed five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, who Sadler has known from youth football – if the Detroit Cass Tech standout doesn’t end up in Ann Arbor. There will definitely be many other opportunities but everything will run through Ann Arbor. Prediction: Michigan



Early in his recruitment it looked like Texas was by far the team to beat. Clay talked highly of playing for the Longhorns and how it was a dream school. He showed up to the Elite 11 last summer in a Texas sweatshirt. But over time, Texas targeted some other receivers first and his relationship with Baylor only grew stronger. His bond with position coach Dallas Baker has played a huge role. The opportunity to come in with other very talented receivers became a bigger draw for the San Antonio (Texas) Madison standout. Colorado and Oklahoma are the other standouts and a top 10 was recently released, but Baylor is the team to beat. Prediction: Baylor