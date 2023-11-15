 Skip navigation
Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Jaden McDaniels all ejected less than two minutes into game

  
Published November 14, 2023 11:00 PM
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors

Nov 12, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a call against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Boy, that escalated quickly. I mean, that really got out of hand fast.

Less than two minutes into the Timberwolves vs. Warriors In-Season Tournament game, Klay Thompson grabbed Jaden McDaniels’ jersey as part of a box out, that led to McDaniels pulling on Thompson’s jersey as they ran up court, and suddenly it was on over seemingly nothing. Then things got wild: Rudy Gobert came in and grabbed Thompson trying to break things up, Draymond Green rushed in and put Gobert in a headlock and dragged him away.

Green’s de-escalation skills need some work. Green may get the worst of this when the league looks at the film and hands out fines and/or suspensions, he took the entire situation to another level by going to the wrestling hold.

Stephen Curry sat out this game with a sore knee, which leaves the Warriors going against one of the hottest teams in the league without Curry, Thompson or Green.

