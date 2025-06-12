 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_golf_reedalbatross_250612.jpg
Watch: Patrick Reed makes albatross during first round of U.S. Open
AFC Divisional Playoffs: Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills
2025 NFL QB Rankings: Top quarterback tiers, breakdowns, analysis from Chris Simms ahead of 2025 NFL season
SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona Cameron McAdoo closeup.JPG
Cameron McAdoo update: ‘I still have a couple months until the doctors will release me’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jeepsalesround1_250612.jpg
Thursday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
nbc_cbb_illrileycomp_250612.jpg
Riley’s highlights from Illinois’ 2024-25 season
nbc_moto_smxifacts_250612.jpg
Tomac becomes new all-time SX, MX podium leader

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Breaking down podium odds for High Point

June 12, 2025 04:53 PM
James Stewart and Clinton Fowler analyze betting lines for contenders such as Jason Anderson, Aaron Plessinger and others in Pro Motocross Round 4 at High Point.

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_jeepsalesround1_250612.jpg
01:45
Thursday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
nbc_cbb_illrileycomp_250612.jpg
02:29
Riley’s highlights from Illinois’ 2024-25 season
nbc_moto_smxifacts_250612.jpg
06:41
Tomac becomes new all-time SX, MX podium leader
nbc_moto_smxi30board_250612.jpg
14:05
Riders face high chance of rain at High Point
nbc_moto_smxicannonint_250612.jpg
05:43
Cannon ‘wants to keep momentum’ going for WMX
nbc_oly_thedrinkshiffrin_250612.jpg
10:15
How passion fuels Shiffrin through highs and lows
nbc_nas_internationalcompv2_250612.jpg
04:32
Best moments from NASCAR international races
nbc_golf_jurassic_250612.jpg
30
Schauffele braves the dinosaurs in Jurassic World
nbc_cyc_dauphinestage5hls_250612_(1).jpg
23:22
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 5
nbc_golf_reedalbatross_250612.jpg
31
Reed makes ALBATROSS at Oakmont from 286 yards
nbc_dlb_newgenerationofsports_240612.jpg
07:56
Will NIL lead to players becoming ‘commodities’?
nbc_roto_bednar_250612.jpg
01:18
Bednar one of most dominant relievers in baseball
nbc_roto_coleragans_250612.jpg
01:22
What Ragans to IL means for Royals, fantasy
nbc_roto_jacksonjobe_250612.jpg
01:22
Tigers’ Jobe to undergo Tommy John surgery
spaun_site.jpg
15:53
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, early Round 1
SimmsTrivia.jpg
05:44
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
nbc_dps_ernieelsinterview_250612.jpg
15:46
Els: ‘U.S. Open is the toughest challenge’ in golf
nbc_golf_spaunint_250612.jpg
02:34
Spaun takes a closer look at bogey-free Round 1
nbc_dlb_tuamcdanieldiscussion_250612.jpg
03:21
Unpacking McDaniel’s comments on Dolphins’ culture
nbc_golf_camyoungfootjoy_250612.jpg
02:41
Young’s stable footwork helps him into U.S. Open
nbc_golf_jtfootjoy_250612.jpg
02:03
JT reflects on advancement of golf footwear
sambennettfloridapanthersgame4.jpg
02:00
Bennett in a ‘strong position’ to win Conn Smythe
nbc_dlb_panthersoilerssieriestalk_250612.jpg
05:11
Is Stanley Cup Final Game 4 must-win for Panthers?
nbc_roto_oilerspanthers_250612.jpg
01:33
Panthers on ‘rightful’ betting side for Game 4
nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250612.jpg
02:16
Target the under in Pacers vs. Thunder Game 4
nbc_golf_rorytrouble4th_250612.jpg
03:57
McIlroy gets in trouble at 4, survives with bogey
nbc_roto_cbasews_250612.jpg
01:59
Coastal Carolina ‘on par’ with Arkansas, LSU
nbc_golf_brysonbogey_250612.jpg
01:14
DeChambeau has zero-putt bogey on No. 12
nbc_roto_alrookies_250612.jpg
01:21
Anthony a worthy longshot bet for AL ROTY
nbc_roto_fifaclubwc_250612.jpg
01:46
Man City a solid bet for FIFA Club World Cup Final