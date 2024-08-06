 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: The Open Championship - Second Round
Near FedExCup bubble, Jordan Spieth says wrist issue has to get ‘fixed’ this offseason
nbc_roto_rwclaytonkershaw_240724.jpg
Phillies vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 6
Nimmo_USA.jpg
Mets vs. Rockies Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 6

Top Clips

nbc_bte_miami_240805.jpg
What’s the Dolphins’ ceiling in the AFC East?
nbc_bte_jets_240805.jpg
Jets have ‘ton of upside’ after bolstering OL
nbc_bte_joshallen_240805.jpg
Allen’s MVP outlook for 2024 NFL season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: The Open Championship - Second Round
Near FedExCup bubble, Jordan Spieth says wrist issue has to get ‘fixed’ this offseason
nbc_roto_rwclaytonkershaw_240724.jpg
Phillies vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 6
Nimmo_USA.jpg
Mets vs. Rockies Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 6

Top Clips

nbc_bte_miami_240805.jpg
What’s the Dolphins’ ceiling in the AFC East?
nbc_bte_jets_240805.jpg
Jets have ‘ton of upside’ after bolstering OL
nbc_bte_joshallen_240805.jpg
Allen’s MVP outlook for 2024 NFL season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

For the first time in six years, Knicks name team captain: Jalen Brunson

  
Published August 6, 2024 12:40 PM
Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks - Game Five

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks reacts during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on May 14, 2024 in New York City. The Knicks won 121-91. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Jalen Brunson is the unquestioned leader of the Knicks — now he has the title to go with it.

For the first time since the 2018-19 season, the Knicks have named a team captain and, obviously, it’s Brunson.

“The New York Knicks have a deep and storied history and today we are immensely proud to add to that lineage by naming Jalen Brunson our caption,” Knicks president Leon Rose said in a statement. “Jalen is a natural born leader, and I am confident he will continue to represent the organization, fans, city and his teammates with the same heart, grit and class that he has displayed each and every day since coming to New York.”

The last time the Knicks named a captain was Lance Thomas in the 2018-19 season.

Last season, Brunson was fifth in MVP voting, averaging 28.7 points and 6.7 assists a game while shooting 40.1% from 3 and leading the Knicks to the No. 2 seed in the East. Then, this offseason, he took a sweetheart four-year, $156.5 million extension to stay with New York — leaving the Knicks cap space to build a team around him.

That team now includes Miles Bridges, who was acquired this offseason from the Nets. The Knicks enter next season as a contender in the East, one built to threaten the defending champion Celtics.

Mentions
Jalen Brunson.png Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Primary Logo New York Knicks