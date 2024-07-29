PBT’s Summer NBA Power Rankings: Thunder, 76ers lining up to chase Celtics

The NBA summer has wound down — except at the Paris Olympics — which makes it time for the NBC Sports NBA Power Rankings, summer edition. This is looking at where teams stand in the championship race heading into fall training camps. If you disagree, say so in the comments. (Note: That is last year’s record next to the team.)

1. Boston Celtics (Last season 64-18). The smart move for the defending champions was to run it back — and the Celtics’ front office is nothing if not smart. Boston locked down Jayson Tatum for another five years with a record contract and paid Derrick White to keep him in Celtics green. Boston is second apron expensive, but this is when ownership should pay up (that ownership also is looking to sell the team, a sale meant to finalize right about when this run likely starts to crumble). Boston moves forward with a locked-down core likely to add at least banner No. 19 over the next few years (if not No. 20 and...).

2. Oklahoma City Thunder (57-25). Take the best regular season team in the West last season, then add one of the best offseasons of any franchise, and you have a serious title contender. That title contention starts with the foundation that this is a young team that gained playoff experience and will be better for it (even if the front office just stood pat). Then Sam Presti and company added an elite defensive guard Alex Caruso (stepping into Josh Giddey’s minutes) and physical center Isaiah Hartenstein to fill in a need in the paint. OKC enters next season as the team to beat in the West.

3. Dallas Mavericks (50-32). The Mavericks played in the NBA Finals after winning the rock/paper/scissors matchup showdown in the Western Conference — but can they do it again? They replaced Derrick Jones Jr. with Klay Thompson and Naji Marshall. Thompson will start and remains an elite shooter, entering a season where he is motivated to change the narrative around him (and a motivated player like that is dangerous). Marshall adds legitimate defense and depth. It’s a long road to get out of this stacked West and back to the NBA Finals, but Dallas has a real chance because Luka Doncic will lead one of the best offenses in the NBA. The only question: Can this roster get enough stops?

4. Minnesota Timberwolves (56-26). Minnesota’s step forward next season is going to be about Anthony Edwards (who is poised to become a household name after the Paris Olympics). The Timberwolves are running it back with only tweaks around the margins — Kyle Anderson out, Joe Ingles and draftee Rob Dillingham in — but this team will be all about the front line of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, plus Ant taking another step forward. If he does, this team is a legit threat to win it all.

5. Denver Nuggets (57-25). Denver is fifth on this list because they have the best player in the world at his peak, but the roster around Nikola Jokic got worse this offseason. KCP is gone and Nuggets management is betting big on a youth movement with Christian Braun and Peyton Watson, plus veteran Russell Westbrook, all stepping up and filling in the gaps. As long as Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are healthy this team is a threat, but how big a threat will depend on Michael Porter Jr. and the rest of the roster living up to the standard set by Jokic.

6. Philadelphia 76ers (47-35). No team took a bigger offseason swing than Philly, and no team had a better summer — Daryl Morey gutted the roster to bring in Paul George and put him between Joel Embiid and the now-extended Tyrese Maxey. That’s a big three that can hang with — if not beat — any top three in the league, and the 76ers did a good job rounding out the roster with Caleb Martin, Eric Gordon, Andre Drummond, and Reggie Jackson, among others. The only reason they are not higher is it will take time for their chemistry to evolve, plus injury concerns will loom over them all season with Embiid and George.

7. New York Knicks (50-32). This ranking could be too low, especially for how hard they will play every regular season game. New York had kept its powder dry for years then made its big move this summer landing Miles Bridges, a hand-in-glove fit with just extended (at an amazing discount) Jalen Brunson and the ‘Nova Knicks. This team is built to take on the Celtics with strong wing defenders and plenty of grit and physicality. Can New York beat a healthy Boston or Philadelphia? It may not look like it on paper, but it is in the mix and we know Tom Thibodeau will get the most out of this roster. New York enters the season with legit title aspirations.

8. Milwaukee Bucks (48-31). The Bucks quietly had a quality offseason, adding depth such as Delon Wright and Taurean Prince. They need that depth to soak up some minutes and get Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo to the playoffs healthy. Do that, and have Brook Lopez push back Father Time one more year — plus an entire season under Doc Rivers, no mid-season coaching change this time — and the Bucks enter the playoffs having a chance. Milwaukee won the title just three years ago and feels like a contender but one with almost no margin for error.

9. Phoenix Suns (49-33). Can Mike Budenholzer, returning to his hometown to coach, get more out of this roster than Frank Vogel could? Phoenix has bet he can, mostly because they didn’t — and because of the second apron, couldn’t — add much-needed depth to this roster. It’s Olympians Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, a hopefully healthier Bradley Beal, and then things drop off. If Budenholzer can squeeze more defense out of this roster they become dangerous, but in a deep Western Conference how much more dangerous?

10. Indiana Pacers (47-35). Indiana did the expected (and needed moves) this offseason and re-signed Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard and Obi Toppin to go around Olympian Tyrese Haliburton. The only really interesting addition is James Wiseman, who is the backup center. The Pacers picked up the experience of a deep playoff run with this core, but is this roster with some continuity enough to threaten the top three in the East?

11. Memphis Grizzlies (27-55). I am higher on a bounce-back season from Memphis than most, it feels like people forgot just how special Ja Morant is (coming off a season slowed by a suspension then shoulder surgery). Add a solid No. 2 option in Desmond Bane, a former Defensive Player Of the Year in Jaren Jackson Jr., and quality role players like Marcus Smart and this is a top-six team in the West, one with a shot at the top four. If rookie Zach Edey can step into Steven Adams’ old role as a big man who does the little things, this team will be tough out every night.

12. Cleveland Cavaliers (48-34). Is new coach Kenny Atkinson bringing more motion to the offense the secret sauce to turning Cleveland into more than a No. 4 seed (which they have been the past two years)? The Cavaliers locked up Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley with extensions, didn’t trade Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen, and are basically running it back with a team that took a postseason step forward and made the second round last season. It falls on Atkinson to get more out of this roster, although the biggest key to Cleveland improving is Mobley taking a big step forward on offense.

13. Orlando Magic (47-35). This team needed shooting and adding Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was a huge step in the right direction. Paolo Banchero proved he is an All-Star level player last season — and he is improving, with All-NBA in his sites next season — and the Magic are betting Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs can take their games to the next level as well. This is a team on the rise in the East and this preseason ranking may prove too low for them if the growth they expect comes to pass.

14. New Orleans Pelicans (47-35). The Pelicans made one of the bold and best moves of the offseason, trading for Dejounte Murray and pairing him with CJ McCollum in a quality backcourt. However, they failed to acquire a starting center, nor did they find a trade for Brandon Ingram (and he and Murray seem to be a poor fit together). New Orleans has an unquestionably talented roster when Zion Williamson is healthy and on the court, but the fit of everyone around him seems off and that puts a lot of pressure on coach Willie Green to make it all work.

15. Golden State Warriors (46-36). Klay Thompson being gone still feels surreal, but the Warriors replaced him (and Chris Paul) with Buddy Hield, D’Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson — Golden State is a little deeper and better balanced than a season ago. They held on to the youth movement of Brandin Podzemski and Jonathan Kumimga (for now, at least) and those two plus Trayce Jackson-Davis should take a step forward. This team still doesn’t have a secondary shot creation threat to take the pressure off Stephen Curry, the Warriors are not contenders, but they should be a little better than a season ago.

16. Sacramento Kings (46-36). Don’t sell short how big signing DeMar DeRozan is for Sacramento — this is a franchise that has long struggled in free agency and they won in that department this offseason. The Kings also locked up Sixth Man of the Year contender Malik Monk. DeRozan’s midrange game should fit in nicely next to Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox — this is a good regular season team that can win a lot of games. There seems to be a cap on how far they go in the postseason, but considering the last couple of decades with this franchise getting back to the playoffs is a worthy goal and step forward.

17. Los Angeles Lakers (47-35). LeBron James and Anthony Davis are Olympians and top 15 players in the NBA, but has the Lakers front office done enough around them to propel this team forward? J.J. Redick takes over as coach but there will be a learning curve for him. The Lakers should get Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent back healthy to help with depth, and rookie Dalton Knecht can provide shooting, but last season LeBron remained the energy barometer of this team — they played as he played. That’s a lot to ask over 82 games of a guy turning 40 in December.

18. Miami Heat (46-36). Miami made the right call extending Bam Adebayo this summer, but every other move they made was around the margins: re-signing Kevin Love, Thomas Bryant and Haywood Highsmith, signing Alec Burks and drafting Kel’el Ware. Get Jimmy Butler and Adebayo to the playoffs healthy and this team is a tough out for anyone, but the road to get there could be long and bumpy this season.

19. Los Angeles Clippers (51-31). Another ranking that may prove too low — Paul George may have left but this is a good team. The Clippers still have Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, they put a solid wing in Derrick Jones Jr. into PG13’s slot, and there are solid role players like Ivica Zubac and Nicholas Batum. Do nothing and this feels like a play-in team at least — and if Leonard and Harden can stay healthy maybe top six. However, the Clippers’ biggest star next season will be the team’s new home the Intuit Dome.

20. Houston Rockets (41-41). This ranking could end up being too low if Houston can build off what we saw after the All-Star break last season. Alpren Sengun and Jalen Green are at the heart of that potential improvement and both are in contract years, Houston wants to see if they can earn those big paydays (for Sengun, is he worth 5-years and $200 million?). Add in Reed Shepard, who was the standout star of Summer League and this is an interesting young team, with some veteran help from Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. The postseason is a target for this team.

21. Toronto Raptors (25-57). I am higher on the Raptors next season than most and this is potentially another ranking that is too low, but that only happens if Scottie Barnes steps up and plays like a guy who deserved that max contract extension he got. Barnes next to RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley could be the start of something, and they have solid players around them like Fred VanVleet. This is a team still retooling the roster, but this is at least a play-in team with eyes on being more than that.

22. Atlanta Hawks (36-46). Dejounte Murray is gone and that puts Trae Young front and center again, along with No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher (who looked to me at Summer League like a guy who was a year or two away from seriously contributing). Atlanta will make a push for the postseason (they owe their pick unprotected to the Spurs next season, so no reason to tank). Don’t be surprised to see more trades, possibly during training camp, as the Hawks are heavy with centers and teams will call about Clint Capela and Larry Nance Jr.

23. San Antonio Spurs (22-60). Here’s something scary for the rest of the league: Victor Wembanyama returns from the Olympics in his home country, plus a summer working on his game, and should be better (and a serious Defensive Player of the Year candidate). Chris Paul will organize the offense and serve as a mentor to Wembanyama and Stephon Castle (who looked like the potential best player in this draft class at Summer League). Throw in Harrison Barnes and this team has a real shot at making the play-in, even if Spurs management would prefer to slow-play it for one more season.

24. Chicago Bulls (39-43). The Bulls have started their rebuild — finally. DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso are gone, while Zach LaVine is still a Bull and the front office continues to try to find a team willing to take on his salary (three years, $138 million guaranteed). Good luck with that in a second apron world. Adding Josh Giddey as lead ball handler and drafting Matas Buzelis is a bump in talent that could be part of the future, along with Coby White and Patrick Williams. This is not a full on tanking team, but the Bulls likely lose more games than they win next season.

25. Charlotte Hornets (21-61). How good the Hornets are and if they are in the mix for the postseason next April starts with LaMelo Ball returning and being healthy for more than 21 games. Add to that development from Brandon Miller and the Hornets re-signing Miles Bridges and there is the talent to be respectable. This is still a team building its roster around Ball, and a lot more moves and steps are coming, but if healthy this is a team that might make the play-in.

26. Detroit Pistons (14-68). Cade Cunningham is rightfully locked up on a max contract extension as a potential franchise cornerstone and new head of the front office Trajan Langdon has done a good job putting some shooting around the star guard with Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley. Lots of questions about the rest of the young talent on this roster and it falls to J.B. Bickerstaff to develop them. While the Pistons are not going to talk tanking, this team will be in the mix for Cooper Flagg by the end of the season.

27. Utah Jazz (31-51). Lauri Markkanen is still on the Jazz roster — for now — but this is a team that likely will be in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes. The day to watch is Aug. 6, the first day the Jazz can sign Markkanen to a contract extension and the only day they can do that and still have him eligible to be traded at the February deadline (otherwise he’s around all season). Danny Ainge will trade Markkanen at the deadline but the price will be high (it was too high for Golden State this simmer). I liked what I saw from Cody Williams at Summer League and it will be interesting to see how Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski develop in their rookie seasons.

28. Portland Trail Blazers (21-61). It was a quiet offseason for the Blazers but there is some athletic talent on this roster with Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, and Jerami Grant (who could get traded). Deni Avdija took a big step forward with the Wizards last season and was a good pick up. How much those guys plus Scoot Henderson and the just drafted Donovan Clingan develop could decide whether Chauncey Billups stays on as coach or if Portland makes a change there, too.

29. Brooklyn Nets (32-50). Mikal Bridges is gone and the rebuild starts in earnest in Brooklyn as they once again control their next two drafts — the Nets will be in the middle of the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes. Jordi Fernandez is a good hire as head coach and can develop young players, once the Nets add enough of them. Look for Brooklyn to be in a lot of trade rumors with guys like Dorian Finney-Smith and Dennis Schroder coveted by other teams (maybe Nic Clayton, too).

30. Washington Wizards (15-67). The rebuild is underway in Washington and got a jumpstart on draft night with Alex Sarr (who was raw but flashed potential at Summer League), Kyshawn George, and Bub Carrington. Look for the Wizards to be in the middle of trade rumors with their wings — Kyle Kuzma and Saddiq Bey — being at the heart of the talks. It’s going to be a rebuilding process in our nation’s capital but they are finally all in on hit rather than trying to retool on the fly and falling short.

