Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron top third, final release of NBA All-Star fan voting results

This year, there will not be any team captions, no pre-game player draft, no Team LeBron or Team Giannis — but fans still want to see that duo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James remain the top vote getters from each conference in the final round of public voting for the All-Star Game starters, released Thursday. There are still a few days of voting left, but if it ended today the fans would have voted for these starters:

EAST: Tyrese Haliburton, Trae Young, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum.

WEST: Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic

The third WEST returns for NBA All-Star 2024! Who will represent the West in Indy? 🤔



Get in your votes with #NBAAllStar Voting presented by @ATT until January 20 a 11:59pm/et!



Vote daily: https://t.co/nn56dQ564R pic.twitter.com/hD0VxBaexT — NBA (@NBA) January 18, 2024

The third EAST returns for NBA All-Star 2024! Who do you think the East starters should be 👀#NBAAllStar Voting presented by @ATT closes January 20 at 11:59pm/et.



Vote now: https://t.co/nn56dQ564R pic.twitter.com/XRStMczVtA — NBA (@NBA) January 18, 2024

Fan voting continues through Jan. 20, and ballots can be cast on the NBA App or at NBA.com.

A couple of these races will come down to the final days of fan voting, plus the votes of a media panel and players. (As a quick refresher, the fan vote counts for 50% of the total, the players 25 % and a media panel 25%).

The only question around Tyrese Haliburton as an All-Star starter is whether his hamstring injury will heal enough for him to play in the game. However, the second guard spot has Trae Young just a little more than 85,000 votes ahead of Damian Lillard. The fan vote could flip on those two, but the media and players’ votes — which will tilt heavily toward players such as Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell — will change the results again. That second spot still feels wide open.

With the West guards, Luka Doncic appears to be a lock and Stephen Curry has a comfortable but not massive 285,000 lead over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. However, many player and media votes will go toward SGA; whether it’s enough to have him jump Curry and become a starter remains to be seen.

The starters for the All-Star Game will be announced on Jan. 25 on TNT. The All-Star reserves — selected by a vote of the league’s coaches — will be announced one week later.

The All-Star Game takes place Sunday, Feb. 18 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game will air on TNT, as will the All-Star Saturday Night Dunk Contest and 3-point Contest, as well as the Friday night Rising Stars games.