Alejandro Tosti drives onto island green at par-4 13th in making eagle Sunday at PGA
Published May 19, 2024 11:56 AM
Wagner breaks down 13th hole at Valhalla
Johnson Wagner discusses the 13th hole at Valhalla Golf Club, demonstrating the challenges it presents for players at the PGA Championship.
Earlier this week on “Live From the PGA Championship,” Johnson Wagner explained the different ways to attack the island green at Valhalla Golf Club’s short, par-4 13th (video above).
He didn’t anticipate anyone trying to drive the green, however. That’s what Alejandro Tosti did Sunday at the PGA. With the hole playing 351 yards, Tosti hit driver, cleared the water and finished 6 feet from the hole.
WOW‼️— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 19, 2024
Alejandro Tosti drives the green on the signature 13th!#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/XeZ9OBtMmA
He made the eagle putt and finished the championship at even par.