 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olympic Qualifier Series - Day 4
Jagger Eaton near Olympic skateboarding double after Qualifier Series Shanghai
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays
Waiver Wire Watch: Is it Junior Caminero time? Time to add Jeimer Candelario back
USA Mark Wells, 1980 Winter Olympics
Mark Wells, Miracle on Ice Olympic hockey gold medalist, dies at 66

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalful1lut0_240519.jpg
Traore’s strike puts Fulham ahead of Luton Town
nbc_pl_evegueyegoal_240519.jpg
Gueye’s free kick deflects in to give Everton lead
nbc_pl_wolredcardsemedo_240519.jpg
Semedo sent off for Wolves against Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olympic Qualifier Series - Day 4
Jagger Eaton near Olympic skateboarding double after Qualifier Series Shanghai
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays
Waiver Wire Watch: Is it Junior Caminero time? Time to add Jeimer Candelario back
USA Mark Wells, 1980 Winter Olympics
Mark Wells, Miracle on Ice Olympic hockey gold medalist, dies at 66

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalful1lut0_240519.jpg
Traore’s strike puts Fulham ahead of Luton Town
nbc_pl_evegueyegoal_240519.jpg
Gueye’s free kick deflects in to give Everton lead
nbc_pl_wolredcardsemedo_240519.jpg
Semedo sent off for Wolves against Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Alejandro Tosti drives onto island green at par-4 13th in making eagle Sunday at PGA

  
Published May 19, 2024 11:56 AM
Wagner breaks down 13th hole at Valhalla
May 14, 2024 07:44 PM
Johnson Wagner discusses the 13th hole at Valhalla Golf Club, demonstrating the challenges it presents for players at the PGA Championship.

Earlier this week on “Live From the PGA Championship,” Johnson Wagner explained the different ways to attack the island green at Valhalla Golf Club’s short, par-4 13th (video above).

He didn’t anticipate anyone trying to drive the green, however. That’s what Alejandro Tosti did Sunday at the PGA. With the hole playing 351 yards, Tosti hit driver, cleared the water and finished 6 feet from the hole.

He made the eagle putt and finished the championship at even par.