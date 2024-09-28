 Skip navigation
Grizlies’ Vince Williams Jr. to miss month or more with stress reaction in left leg

  
Published September 28, 2024 12:58 PM
Portland Trail Blazers v Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 02: Vince Williams Jr. #5 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots against Kris Murray #8 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at FedExForum on March 02, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Come on, basketball gods. You were tough enough on the Grizzlies last season, lighten up a little and let this team breathe.

Memphis wing Vince Williams Jr. will be out for at least a month due to a stress reaction in the upper portion of his tibia, the team announced.

That timeline has Williams out for all of training camp and the start of the season. He may be out longer than that.

The Grizzlies — hit harder by injuries than any team in the league last season — also will be without big man GG Jackson to start the season as he underwent surgery to repair a broken bone in his foot earlier this month.

Williams started last season on a two-way contract but, given a chance due to all the injuries, stepped up, proved he deserved a standard contract, and was given one. Williams, 24, averaged 10 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists a game last season, shooting 37.8% from 3. He and Jackson are expected to be part of the Grizzlies nightly rotation this season.

Once they recover and get back on the court.

Mentions
Vince Williams Jr_.png Vince Williams Jr. Memphis Grizzlies Primary Logo Memphis Grizzlies