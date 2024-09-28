Grizlies’ Vince Williams Jr. to miss month or more with stress reaction in left leg

Come on, basketball gods. You were tough enough on the Grizzlies last season, lighten up a little and let this team breathe.

Memphis wing Vince Williams Jr. will be out for at least a month due to a stress reaction in the upper portion of his tibia, the team announced.

The @memgrizz today announced the following medical update: pic.twitter.com/NR916Gr4bt — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) September 27, 2024

That timeline has Williams out for all of training camp and the start of the season. He may be out longer than that.

The Grizzlies — hit harder by injuries than any team in the league last season — also will be without big man GG Jackson to start the season as he underwent surgery to repair a broken bone in his foot earlier this month.

Williams started last season on a two-way contract but, given a chance due to all the injuries, stepped up, proved he deserved a standard contract, and was given one. Williams, 24, averaged 10 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists a game last season, shooting 37.8% from 3. He and Jackson are expected to be part of the Grizzlies nightly rotation this season.

Once they recover and get back on the court.