Cavaliers vs. Spurs Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and, best bets for April 4

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. San Antonio Spurs Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers (61-15) and San Antonio Spurs (32-44) are all set to square off from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

The Cavaliers have been up and down recently but are currently riding a two-game winning streak. They get a massively shorthanded San Antonio Spurs team tonight.

The Spurs are coming off a big win over the Nuggets. The win should be taken with a grain of salt. The majority of the Nuggets starters did not play in that game.

The Cavaliers are currently 28-10 on the road with a point differential of 10, while the Spurs have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cavaliers vs. Spurs live today



Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center City: San Antonio, TX

Game odds for Cavaliers vs. Spurs

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Cavaliers (-980), Spurs (+642)

Spread: Cavaliers -14

Over/Under: 239 points

That gives the Cavaliers an implied team point total of 125.85, and the Spurs 118.56.



Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Cavaliers vs. Spurs game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is betting on the Cavs -14…

Thomas: “The Cavaliers are at full strength. The two played each other on March 25th, and the game was closer than Cavs might have liked. The Spurs won the turnover battle and went to the line more than the Cavs. It was also a poor three point shooting night for the Cavs. That should not happen for a second time. They win by margin.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Antonio Spurs at +14.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Antonio Spurs at +14. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 239.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Cavaliers vs. Spurs on Friday



The Cavaliers have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference Southwest Division teams

The Spurs’ last 4 home games have gone over the Total

The Cavaliers are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games as a favorite

