Grizzlies’ Ja Morant to miss Game 4 vs. Thunder due to hip injury from scary fall

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: GEICO 500
How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway: Start time, TV info, weather
NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
UCLA guard Jones leaving Westwood to join rival USC for her final season
Jesuit defeated Chatsworth 66-53 to win a boys CIF State Division II championship basketball game.
USC basketball recruit Arenas is out of an induced coma after vehicle crash

Top Clips

nbc_roto_heaney_250425.jpg
Pirates’ Heaney worth a fantasy rotation spot
nbc_roto_jakemangum_250425.jpg
Mangum’s injury clouds fantasy outlook for 2025
nbc_roto_coleragans_250425.jpg
Ragans a potential short-term IL candidate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: GEICO 500
How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway: Start time, TV info, weather
NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
UCLA guard Jones leaving Westwood to join rival USC for her final season
Jesuit defeated Chatsworth 66-53 to win a boys CIF State Division II championship basketball game.
USC basketball recruit Arenas is out of an induced coma after vehicle crash

Top Clips

nbc_roto_heaney_250425.jpg
Pirates’ Heaney worth a fantasy rotation spot
nbc_roto_jakemangum_250425.jpg
Mangum’s injury clouds fantasy outlook for 2025
nbc_roto_coleragans_250425.jpg
Ragans a potential short-term IL candidate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant to miss Game 4 vs. Thunder due to hip injury from scary fall

  
Published April 25, 2025 05:25 PM

Ja Morant suffered a hip injury and will be out for Game 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

That’s not a surprise after the nasty fall he took in the third quarter of Game 3 Thursday night — Morant was seen on crutches later — and the report he will be out comes from ESPN’s Shams Charania. The team will make it official later today.

Morant’s injury deflated the building and his teammates — the Grizzlies were up 27 when he went down and lost the game.

Memphis now trails 0-3 in the series and will have to play a potential close-out game without Morant, who has averaged 18.3 points and five assists a game this series. The Grizzlies were 17-14 in games Morant did not play this season, with a +4.2 net rating when he was off the court — this is still a good team. However, beating Oklahoma City is another level.

Mentions
MEM_Morant_Ja.jpg Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies Primary Logo Memphis Grizzlies