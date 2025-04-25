Grizzlies’ Ja Morant to miss Game 4 vs. Thunder due to hip injury from scary fall

Ja Morant suffered a hip injury and will be out for Game 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

That’s not a surprise after the nasty fall he took in the third quarter of Game 3 Thursday night — Morant was seen on crutches later — and the report he will be out comes from ESPN’s Shams Charania. The team will make it official later today.

Ja Morant is out for the rest of Game 3 with a hip injury, Grizzlies say. pic.twitter.com/QYXSBairw9 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) April 25, 2025

Morant’s injury deflated the building and his teammates — the Grizzlies were up 27 when he went down and lost the game.

Memphis now trails 0-3 in the series and will have to play a potential close-out game without Morant, who has averaged 18.3 points and five assists a game this series. The Grizzlies were 17-14 in games Morant did not play this season, with a +4.2 net rating when he was off the court — this is still a good team. However, beating Oklahoma City is another level.