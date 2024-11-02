Grizzlies’ starters Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart both out, week-to-week with injuries.

The Memphis Grizzlies — a team decimated by injuries a season ago and this season already dealing with GG Jackson and Luke Kennard out to start this season — now have a couple of new injuries to overcome.

Starters Desmond Bane (right oblique strain) and Marcus Smart (sprained ankle) are week to week with their injuries, the team announced.

The @memgrizz today announced the following medical updates for Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, Cam Spencer and Vince Williams Jr. pic.twitter.com/pHPH7bWmA2 — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) November 1, 2024

The duo likely will miss games this week against the 76ers, Nets and Lakers.

Bane is averaging 18.8 points a game while shooting 40.6% from 3 and has been a key part of the Grizzlies offense. Smart has struggled to open the season, averaging 5.6 points a game and shooting 23.5% from the floor.