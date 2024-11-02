 Skip navigation
Grizzlies’ starters Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart both out, week-to-week with injuries.

  
Published November 2, 2024
Chicago Bulls v Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 28: Desmond Bane #22 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the Chicago Bulls at FedExForum on October 28, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies — a team decimated by injuries a season ago and this season already dealing with GG Jackson and Luke Kennard out to start this season — now have a couple of new injuries to overcome.

Starters Desmond Bane (right oblique strain) and Marcus Smart (sprained ankle) are week to week with their injuries, the team announced.

The duo likely will miss games this week against the 76ers, Nets and Lakers.

Bane is averaging 18.8 points a game while shooting 40.6% from 3 and has been a key part of the Grizzlies offense. Smart has struggled to open the season, averaging 5.6 points a game and shooting 23.5% from the floor.

Mentions
