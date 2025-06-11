DeMarcus Cousins suspended for remainder of Puerto Rican league season after confrontation with fans

It’s 2025, DeMarcus Cousins has been out of the NBA for three years, yet we’re still talking about him beefing with fans.

Cousins was playing for Mets de Guaynabo in the Puerto Rican Professional Basketball League — “was” because he has been suspended from the league for the remainder of the season and fined $4,250 for a “disqualifying foul, a technical foul, and acts that incite violence or provocation,” fines that could jump up to $10,000 if Cousins cannot “show cause” as to why he should not be fined more, reports, Baloncesto Superior Nacional.

Videos of the confrontations went viral. First, there was an incident with a fan courtside.

#BSNPR | [VÍDEO]: Así fue que comenzó la situación de Demarcus Cousins cuando un fanático comenzó a tener una discusión con el jugador desde las gradas.



🎥 @ElPodcastPPP pic.twitter.com/DkmnvJW4Ux — La Guerra del BSN (@LaGuerraBSN) June 10, 2025

When Cousins was ejected, he went back to the locker room, and on the way, fans threw their drinks on him, which led him to try an go after those fans.

Y el #MotinAlert de hoy para nuestro pana Boogie pic.twitter.com/oplAZOI2Bg — 12magnificos (@12magnificos) June 10, 2025

While the behavior of those fans was more aggressive than anything Cousins would have seen in his 11 NBA seasons, no league is going to let physically attacking fans go unpunished.

Cousins played in 11 NBA seasons, averaging 19.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, being a four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA player.