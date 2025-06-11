 Skip navigation
DeMarcus Cousins suspended for remainder of Puerto Rican league season after confrontation with fans

  
Published June 10, 2025 09:00 PM
DeMarcus Cousins

Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins watches the final minutes of the game against the San Antonio Spurs from the bench after fouling out of during the second half of an NBA basketball game a in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, April 18, 2012. The Spurs won 127-102.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

AP

It’s 2025, DeMarcus Cousins has been out of the NBA for three years, yet we’re still talking about him beefing with fans.

Cousins was playing for Mets de Guaynabo in the Puerto Rican Professional Basketball League — “was” because he has been suspended from the league for the remainder of the season and fined $4,250 for a “disqualifying foul, a technical foul, and acts that incite violence or provocation,” fines that could jump up to $10,000 if Cousins cannot “show cause” as to why he should not be fined more, reports, Baloncesto Superior Nacional.

Videos of the confrontations went viral. First, there was an incident with a fan courtside.

When Cousins was ejected, he went back to the locker room, and on the way, fans threw their drinks on him, which led him to try an go after those fans.

While the behavior of those fans was more aggressive than anything Cousins would have seen in his 11 NBA seasons, no league is going to let physically attacking fans go unpunished.

Cousins played in 11 NBA seasons, averaging 19.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, being a four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA player.

