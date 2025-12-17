 Skip navigation
Victor Wembanyama played in NBA Cup championship after learning of grandmother’s passing

  
Published December 17, 2025 02:07 PM

LAS VEGAS — Victor Wembanyama was tearing up before the first question of his postgame press conference after losing in the NBA Cup.

“Sorry, I just lost somebody today,” Wembanyama said.

Wembanyama learned earlier on Tuesday that his grandmother had passed away in France, reports Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News.

He played through that in the NBA Cup championship game, scoring 18 points with six rebounds and taking over a stretch of the game, scoring 10 straight.

Wembanyama remains on a minutes limit coming off a strained calf and, for the second consecutive game, came off the bench. Coach Mike Brown also learned from the last time Wembanyama faced New York, when he dropped 42 and 18 with Karl-Anthony Towns as his primary defender. Brown used OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson as the primary matchups with Wemby, and that is part of what kept the French superstar in relative check for the game.

Mentions
SAS_Wembanyama_Victor.jpg Victor Wembanyama