Hawks’ Trae Young cleared for contact, practice, could return in time for play-in

  
Published April 8, 2024 06:03 PM
Atlanta Hawks v Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 21: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks looks on during the game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on March 21, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Getty Images

In nine days, the Atlanta Hawks will face the Chicago Bulls in the East’s 9/10 Play-In game. The winner advances to play one more game for the right to be the No. 8 seed in the East and face Boston in the first round; the loser is done for the season.

Atlanta could have Trae Young back for that game against Chicago. The team announced Monday he has been cleared for practice following finger surgery six weeks ago.

Young had said on his podcast last week that he would talk to his doctors on Monday and, if he could make a fist, “I can get out of this cast. And then I can play.” Young is listed as out for Tuesday’s Hawks game against the Heat, and there remains no official timeline for his return.

Young underwent surgery to repair a tear to the radial collateral ligament to the little finger of his left hand (the joint in the middle of the finger, and this is his non-shooting hand).

Young is the heart of the Atlanta offense, averaging 26.4 points and 10.8 assists a game this season. However, he is not much of a defender, and if the Hawks advance that far, he will be targeted in the Play-In games and the playoffs.

