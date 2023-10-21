Hornets’ Frank Ntilikina out first month of season due to fractured tibia

Charlotte Hornets backup point guard Frank Ntilikina will miss at least the first month of the regular season with a non-displaced fracture of his left tibia, the team announced Saturday.

Ntilikina will be re-evaluated in four weeks, meaning he likely will be out longer. The injury occurred Thursday in the Hornets’ final preseason game, against Boston. It looked worrisome at the time, with Ntilikina needing to be helped back to the locker room.

The Hornets signed Ntilikina on a partially-guaranteed veteran minimum contract to be the backup LaMelo Ball, replacing Dennis Smith Jr., who bolted to Brooklyn in free agency. Ntilikina appeared in all the Hornets’ preseason games.

With Ntilikina out, look for a lot of Terry Rozier as backup point guard, however, this could also open the door for Théo Maledon to get a few minutes. Coach Steve Clifford has spoken highly of Maledon in the preseason.