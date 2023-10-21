 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 World Amateur Team Championship
U.S. wins first World Amateur Team Champ. since 2014
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health Cancer Care 200
Homestead Truck results: Carson Hocevar wins, Championship 4 set
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round
Glover upset over ‘splintered’ U.S. Ryder Cup team room

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal2_231021.jpg
Dalot’s golazo gives Man United lead over Blades
nbc_pl_mugoal1v2_231021.jpg
McTominay volleys Man United in front of Blades
nbc_pl_shugoal1_231021.jpg
McBurnie’s penalty puts Blades level v. Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 World Amateur Team Championship
U.S. wins first World Amateur Team Champ. since 2014
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health Cancer Care 200
Homestead Truck results: Carson Hocevar wins, Championship 4 set
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round
Glover upset over ‘splintered’ U.S. Ryder Cup team room

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal2_231021.jpg
Dalot’s golazo gives Man United lead over Blades
nbc_pl_mugoal1v2_231021.jpg
McTominay volleys Man United in front of Blades
nbc_pl_shugoal1_231021.jpg
McBurnie’s penalty puts Blades level v. Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Hornets’ Frank Ntilikina out first month of season due to fractured tibia

  
Published October 21, 2023 05:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets Media Day

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 02: Frank Ntilikina #44 of the Charlotte Hornets poses for a portrait during Charlotte Hornets Media Day at Spectrum Center on October 02, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets backup point guard Frank Ntilikina will miss at least the first month of the regular season with a non-displaced fracture of his left tibia, the team announced Saturday.

Ntilikina will be re-evaluated in four weeks, meaning he likely will be out longer. The injury occurred Thursday in the Hornets’ final preseason game, against Boston. It looked worrisome at the time, with Ntilikina needing to be helped back to the locker room.

The Hornets signed Ntilikina on a partially-guaranteed veteran minimum contract to be the backup LaMelo Ball, replacing Dennis Smith Jr., who bolted to Brooklyn in free agency. Ntilikina appeared in all the Hornets’ preseason games.

With Ntilikina out, look for a lot of Terry Rozier as backup point guard, however, this could also open the door for Théo Maledon to get a few minutes. Coach Steve Clifford has spoken highly of Maledon in the preseason.

Mentions
LaMelo Ball.png LaMelo Ball Charlotte Hornets Primary Logo Charlotte Hornets Frank Ntilikina.png Frank Ntilikina