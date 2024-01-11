 Skip navigation
It never ends for Grizzlies: Marcus Smart to be re-evaluated in six weeks with finger injury

  
Published January 11, 2024 01:03 PM
Memphis Grizzlies v Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JANUARY 07: Marcus Smart #36 of the Memphis Grizzlies controls the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on January 07, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Grizzlies defeated the Suns 121-115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Getty Images

This is just not the Memphis Grizzlies year.

Add Marcus Smart to a long and devastating list of injuries that have hit the Grizzlies this season — he will be re-evaluated in six weeks for a serious finger injury.

This injury likely happened because of contact with the ball or another player. Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes explains the injury.

The Grizzlies announced this on the same day Ja Morant underwent surgery to his shoulder that will end his season after just nine games (he had sat out the first 25 games due to a league suspension for flashing a gun on social media). The Grizzlies also are without starting center Steven Adams for the season (knee surgery) and backup center and rising star Brandon Clarke (recovering from a torn ACL).

Memphis is 14-23 on the season, sitting 13th in the West and 4.5 games back of even the final play-in spot. While they will deny tanking, don’t be surprised if the Grizzlies focus on “developing younger players” and less on wins the rest of the way, they control their draft pick this season. Memphis could add a top-10 lottery pick to what should be a healthy and dangerous roster next season once everyone is healthy.

