 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers
Basketball Pickups: T.J. McConnell set to shine in wake of Haliburton injury
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Washington at Michigan
Jim Harbaugh delivers a national title. Corum scores 2 TDs, Michigan overpowers Washington 34-13
nbc_edge_big10ep_240108.jpg
How to watch Purdue vs Nebraska: Time, streaming info for men’s college basketball matchup

Top Clips

nbc_moto_dakarstage3hl_240108.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Dakar Rally - Stage 3
nbc_yahoo_webanyama_240108__749609.jpg
Move to center helping Wembanyama’s fantasy value
nbc_yahoo_haliburton_240108.jpg
Haliburton a ‘fantasy stud’ since joining Pacers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers
Basketball Pickups: T.J. McConnell set to shine in wake of Haliburton injury
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Washington at Michigan
Jim Harbaugh delivers a national title. Corum scores 2 TDs, Michigan overpowers Washington 34-13
nbc_edge_big10ep_240108.jpg
How to watch Purdue vs Nebraska: Time, streaming info for men’s college basketball matchup

Top Clips

nbc_moto_dakarstage3hl_240108.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Dakar Rally - Stage 3
nbc_yahoo_webanyama_240108__749609.jpg
Move to center helping Wembanyama’s fantasy value
nbc_yahoo_haliburton_240108.jpg
Haliburton a ‘fantasy stud’ since joining Pacers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant to undergo season-ending right shoulder surgery

  
Published January 8, 2024 10:34 PM
Memphis Grizzlies v Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JANUARY 07: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts after Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns missed a free throw during the second half at Footprint Center on January 07, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Ja Morant was in street clothes, his arm in a sling for the Grizzlies’ win Sunday over the Suns with a shoulder injury that was listed as day-to-day — it turns out it was much worse than that.

Morant will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery in the coming days, the Grizzlies announced Monday.

This is a punch to the gut for the Grizzlies, who had gotten nine games from Morant after he served a 25-game suspension for waving a gun on social media. The Grizzlies went 6-19 with Morant out but were 6-3 in the games he played and making a push for a play-in spot. That now seems a long shot.

A subluxation means Morant’s shoulder quickly slid in and out of the socket, a sort of quick dislocation. A subluxation can lead to a labral tear, which is a tear of the cup of cartilage that supports the shoulder ball-and-socket joint.

The Grizzlies are already without center Steven Adams for the season (right knee surgery) and are currently without backup center Brandon Clarke, who is still recovering from a torn Achilles.

Mentions
Memphis Grizzlies Primary Logo Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant.png Ja Morant