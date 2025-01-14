It’s official: Jamal Crawford joins NBC as lead game analyst for broadcasts

Jamal Crawford, the three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year, is moving into the starting lineup with NBC.

Crawford officially has been hired by NBC Sports as a lead game analyst when its coverage of the NBA begins in October 2025 across NBC and Peacock.

“I’m thrilled to join the NBC Sports family and their new NBA package,” Crawford said. “I grew up reenacting the game highlights that I watched on the network’s classic NBA coverage, so I’m truly honored to be a part of the new broadcast team that will bring the game to a different generation of fans. NBC Sports’ productions are top-notch across the board, and I can’t wait for hoop fans to see what we have in store for the new era of basketball content.”

We're excited to welcome Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) to NBC Sports! pic.twitter.com/yILrFSZybs — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) January 14, 2025

This hiring was not a surprise, that it was coming was an open secret in NBA and broadcast circles, but now it is official. There will be more analysts and members of the broadcast team hired over the coming months.

After his playing days, Crawford began his broadcasting career as a commentator for Turner Sports and NBA TV. He is currently part of MSG Network’s coverage of the New York Knicks.

Crawford played 20 seasons in the NBA, with one of the best crossovers the game has ever seen and the ability to get a bucket, which made him a fan favorite wherever he went. Crawford averaged 14.6 points a game in his 20 seasons playing in Chicago, New York, Golden State, Atlanta, Portland, the Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota, Phoenix, and one game in Brooklyn. He is best remembered as a three-time Sixth Man of the Year.

Starting next season, NBC and Peacock will show a number of games each week. On Monday night, Peacock will livestream exclusive national games, and then on Tuesday nights, there will be national coverage on NBC — games also streamed on Peacock — of regional doubleheaders. In 2026, NBC will launch Sunday Night Basketball on both NBC and Peacock, giving fans three consecutive nights of national NBA coverage across the network’s platforms.

