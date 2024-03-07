It’s official: Phoenix to host 2027 NBA All-Star Game

This news has been expected, but now it is official:

Phoenix will host the 2027 NBA All-Star Game. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made it official on Thursday during a press conference at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.

“Our NBA All-Star festivities in 2027 will showcase Phoenix’s love of everything basketball,” said Silver in a statement. “And we couldn’t be more excited to work with Mat Ishbia and the entire Suns organization for what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of our sport.”

Suns owner Mat Ishbia pushed for this from the moment he bought the team in Dec. 2022. Shortly after taking control of the team, he applied to host the WNBA and NBA All-Star Games in Phoenix. The Mercury are set to host the 2024 WNBA All-Star weekend July 18-20.

“Phoenix is the ultimate basketball destination and we are excited for fans from around the world to experience our amazing city,” Ishbia said. “We will provide an NBA All-Star Weekend unlike any other, showcasing the passion of our fans, our city, and everything that we’re building here. Thank you to the NBA and the entire Phoenix community for rallying together to bring this marquee event to Phoenix and show the world what we are all about.”

The 2025 All-Star Game will take place in San Francisco at the Chase Center (which opened in 2019), while the 2026 game will stay on the West Coast and be in Los Angeles at the Intuit Dome (the new home of the Clippers, set to open next fall). After two games in a row on the West Coast, the NBA chose to stay in the Pacific Division and chose Phoenix.

Phoenix will host the All-Star Game for the fourth time, with the most recent being in 2009 (the Shaq and Kobe co-MVP year). The other two were in 1995 and 1975. The Suns could be well represented in the 2027 All-Star Game if Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal are still the core of this team when it rolls around.