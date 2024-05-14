 Skip navigation
Gilgeous-Alexander takes over late, sparks Thunder comeback in Dallas to win Game 4, even series

  
Published May 14, 2024 01:15 AM
2024 NBA Playoffs - Oklahoma City Thunder v Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS, TX - MAY 13: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder passes the ball during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during Round Two Game Four of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on May 13, 2024 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

All season long, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder were quietly one of the better clutch teams in the NBA. They were again Monday night and it may have saved their season.

SGA took control of the game in the fourth quarter after the Thunder offense looked dazed and confused for much of the night. Gilgeous-Alexander got some help from Jalen Williams in the fourth — and, unlike Dallas, Oklahoma City hit its free throws late — which proved to be enough.

In a “how did t"at happen” kind of game — the kind of ending that can turn a series — the Thunder left Dallas with a 100-96 win Monday, tying up the series 2-2 heading back to Oklahoma City for Game 5.

"[Gilgeous-Alexander] took that thing by the horns there late,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said postgame.

Oklahoma City won this game with their clutch play — or Dallas fell apart, if you ask them. In the fourth quarter:
• OKC was 7-of-7 from the free throw line, Dallas was 6-of-11 (54.5%)
• OKC shot 4-of-8 from 3, Dallas 1-of-5.
• The Thunder were 2-of-4 from five points on second-chance shots.

What will keep Jason Kidd up at night is the missed free throws — Dallas was 12-of-23 from the stripe for the night. That includes Luka Doncic, who had a rough night — 18 points on 6-of-20 shooting — and missed the first of two free throws with 10.1 seconds left that, if he had made both, would have tied the game.

“We’ve just got to work on our free-throws. We only shot 52%. It’s unacceptable,” Doncic said.

For much of the night, it looked like Dallas’ defense would win the day. Oklahoma City shot 1-of-11 from 3 in the first half, but the real issue was they were also shooting 36% overall in the paint and 40% in the restricted area — Dallas’ defense was taking away everything and had SGA and the Thunder wanted to do (and had done all season). Thunder players were giving up good looks expecting with the next pass a teammate would lead to a great one, but the Mavericks close out fast and turn those into contested looks.

The counter turned out to be a more aggressive Gilgeous-Alexander.

Still, the Mavericks defense held the Thunder to 38% shooting on the night (7-of-27 from 3) and it was not enough because Dallas’ own offense was worse down the stretch.

