Jaylen Brown offers reward to help find ring he lost during Boston championship parade

  
Published June 23, 2024 02:12 PM
Championship parade making for a banner day in Boston

Boston, MA - June 21: Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown during the duck boat parade to celebrate the 18th Boston Celtics NBA championship. (Photo by Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Boston Globe via Getty Images

It was a party in Boston on Friday, celebrating banner No. 18.

But anyone who has been to a good party knows that sometimes you lose/misplace something during the party and don’t realize it until much later.

Enter Jaylen Brown, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, who took to Instagram after the parade, offering a reward for anyone who found and would return a ring he lost during the parade.

He doesn’t offer details about the jeweled, clearly custom ring, but it appears to be tied to his “7UICE” sportswear brand.

We hope he gets his ring back, but anybody who has left something at a party knows that’s a 50/50 proposition.