Jaylen Brown offers reward to help find ring he lost during Boston championship parade

It was a party in Boston on Friday, celebrating banner No. 18.

Scenes from a Banner day in Boston 📽️#DifferentHere #Banner18 pic.twitter.com/8GQQmTJSWF — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

But anyone who has been to a good party knows that sometimes you lose/misplace something during the party and don’t realize it until much later.

Enter Jaylen Brown, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, who took to Instagram after the parade, offering a reward for anyone who found and would return a ring he lost during the parade.

Jaylen Brown needs your help!



RT for awareness@FCHWPO pic.twitter.com/kGxXvPyqAN — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) June 23, 2024

He doesn’t offer details about the jeweled, clearly custom ring, but it appears to be tied to his “7UICE” sportswear brand.

We hope he gets his ring back, but anybody who has left something at a party knows that’s a 50/50 proposition.