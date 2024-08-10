Jazz, Svi Mykhailiuk agree to four-year, $15 million contract (only one year guaranteed)

This is an end-of-summer, end-of-the-bench move by the Jazz, but it was a good upside swing. This is also a case of the numbers reported being somewhat different from how things can play out in reality.

Utah has agreed to a four-year, $15 million contract with Svi Mykhailiuk, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent F Svi Mykhailiuk has agreed on a four-year, $15 million deal with the Utah Jazz, agent Michael Lelchitski of @SIGSports tells ESPN. He played 41 games for the NBA champion Boston Celtics last season. pic.twitter.com/kfUMaN9nM8 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 9, 2024

The report isn’t wrong, it is a four-year contract, but the first year at $3.5 million is the only one that is guaranteed, as noted by Tony Jones at The Athletic. The contract gives Utah the option of an affordable depth player in future years, but someone they can move on from if they need roster space.

Mykhailiuk is a six-year NBA veteran who has bounced around and spent last season in Boston, where he earned a championship ring. He played in half of Boston’s regular season games and eight playoff games, but in garbage time for a total of 32 minutes. He averaged four points a game when he played last season.

Mykhailiuk is a 6'7" wing who can shoot the 3 (38.9% last season) and is fairly athletic. He’s a movement shooter who works best off the ball, he lives outside the arc (78.8% of his shot attempts last season were 3s) and is not a great defender. It’s possible that he could see regular minutes on the wing in Utah, he would bring floor spacing and solid veteran play to the role.

Mykhailiuk will have to fight for minutes at the 3/4 behind Lauri Markkanen, Taylor Hendricks, Cody Williams, Kyle Filipowski and Brice Sensabaugh.