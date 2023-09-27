Skip navigation
NBA
Boston Celtics
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
Sviatoslav
Mykhailiuk
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Celtics ink Svi Mykhailiuk to one-year, minimum contract
Some under-the-radar pick ups end up being better than expected. This could be one.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
BOS
Shooting Guard
#17
Svi Mykhailiuk signs one-year deal with Celtics
Bryce McGowens
CHA
Shooting Guard
#7
Bryce McGowens puts up 22/4/4/2 in win over Cavs
Theo Maledon
CHA
Point Guard
#9
Theo Maledon puts up 22/1/8/5/1 line with 4 threes
Bryce McGowens
CHA
Shooting Guard
#7
Bryce McGowens tallies team-high 20 points vs. TOR
P.J. Washington
CHA
Power Forward
#25
Washington, Oubre, Hayward still out Tuesday
Malcolm Brogdon reportedly angry with Celtics after almost being traded
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Former Celtics, Magic player Brandon Hunter dies at age 42
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
What happened to USA Basketball? The best players chose Paris Olympics
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Tatum would ‘love to be on the Mount Rushmore of Celtics,’ knows that requires a banner
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Jayson Tatum reportedly tried to recruit Damian Lillard to Boston. It didn’t work.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Close Ad