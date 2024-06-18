 Skip navigation
5000 Metres Final
Bob Schul, first American to win Olympic 5000m gold, dies at 86
U.S. Open - Final Round
Hideki Matsuyama replaces Tyrrell Hatton on TGL’s Boston team
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four Championship Game-Notre Dame vs Mississippi State
Mississippi State adds former Bulldogs star Victoria Vivians as assistant coach, scouting director

Top Clips

nbc_horse_ra_540race_240618.jpg
Israr claims victory in Wolferton Stakes
nbc_horse_ra_505race_240618.jpg
Pledgeofallegiance holds on to win Ascot Stakes
oly24_swm100f_trials_dresselheat_240618.jpg
Alexy tops Dressel in 100m freestyle prelim heat

Jeff Van Gundy reportedly agrees to join Ty Lue’s coaching staff with Clippers next season

  
Published June 18, 2024 12:59 PM
2024 NBA Finals Practice and Media Availability

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 16: Head Coach Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics talks with Jeff Van Gundy during 2024 NBA Finals Practice and Media Availability on June 16, 2024 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Jeff Van Gundy looked relaxed and comfortable hanging around the Celtics for the first couple of games of the NBA Finals, wearing a Celtics baseball cap, sweats and tennis shoes. His work with Boston as a consultant earned him his first ring.

Van Gundy is giving up that laid-back lifestyle to be back on the bench next Tyronn Lue with the Clippers next season. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the long-standing rumor.

Van Gundy was last on an NBA bench in the 2006-07 season with the Houston Rockets, and before that was the head coach of the New York Knicks (he was the last coach to take New York to the Eastern Conference Finals). He then became one of the most respected color analysts and broadcasters, working with play-by-play legend Mike Breen and former player and coach Mark Jackson for 15 straight NBA Finals.

Disney/ABC/ESPN let Van Gundy go in 2023 in a round of cost-cutting layoffs. At the same time, Van Gundy admitted he was dealing with some personal issues—being empty nesters after his kids moved out, plus death and illness in the family—and the job with the Celtics ended up providing an anchor and some comfort in difficult times.

Van Gundy had the coaching itch before the Celtics came calling — in 2017 he coached Team USA at the FIBA AmeriCup Tournament winning gold with a group of G-Leaguers and international players such as Jameel Warney and Xavier Munford. He then led a similar team of G-Leaguers to help the USA qualify for the 2019 World Cup.

Now Van Gundy is back on the bench in a more traditional assistant coach role with a veteran team led by Kawhi Leonard, one moving into the new Intuit Dome next season.

