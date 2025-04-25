Jimmy Butler reportedly diagnosed with ‘deep glute muscle contusion,’ in question to play in Game 3

With Jimmy Butler back in the locker room for most of Game 2, the Golden State offense struggled in the face of an athletic and aggressive Houston defense.

The Warriors may need to find a way to win a game without Butler if they are going to win this series.

Butler suffered a “a deep glute muscle contusion and his status for Game 3 against the Houston Rockets is in serious jeopardy,” according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN, largely confirmed by Chris Haynes. The important news is that there is no structural damage. Butler is officially listed as day-to-day, and considering his history and the fact that it’s the playoffs, his playing would not be a shock. If he does play, he could be limited.

Injury update on Jimmy Butler: A glute contusion is an ideal outcome for the Warriors forward & one he is familiar with. Butler suffered a glute contusion during the 2023 playoffs & never missed a game. The average time lost for all other glute contusions is 5.2 days (~1.0 game). — Jeff Stotts (@instreetclothes.bsky.social) 2025-04-25T03:51:38.646Z

Butler was injured in the first quarter of Game 2 when Amen Thompson missed a shot, Jimmy Butler went up for the rebound, Thompson tried to push through to get the offensive rebound, got tangled up with Steven Adams, fell forward and took out Butler’s legs (Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game it was not a malicious act, just unlucky).

Jimmy Butler hit the ground hard after being undercut by Amen Thompson 😳 pic.twitter.com/Icd2wBF50U — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 24, 2025

If Butler is out, it hurts the Warriors on both ends of the floor. He was a key part of a Golden State defense that was the best in the league after the All-Star break, and he is also the best secondary shot creator on the team, taking some of the offensive load — and defensive attention — off Curry. With him out, Kerr went deep into his bench in Game 2, trying to find a spark somewhere. None came.

The Warriors can win at home without Butler, but against a young and hungry Rockets team, it would take not only a monster night from Curry, but someone else to step up as well.

Or, maybe Butler plays.