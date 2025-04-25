Jimmy Butler reportedly diagnosed with ‘deep glute muscle contusion,’ in question to play in Game 3

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Palm Beach Post
2025 NFL Draft best available: Will Johnson, Mike Green headline top remaining players after Round 1
GpU_2-GWkAAfsuP.jpeg
This Oklahoma State standout just delivered Big 12 golf’s version of the Jordan flu game
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day One
Shane Lowry carries Rory McIlroy early as team sits six back after Day 1 fourballs at Zurich Classic

Top Clips

nbc_pft_donovanjackson_250424.jpg
Vikings get physical with OL Jackson
nbc_simms_dartgiants_250424.jpg
Giants trade up to make Dart second QB off board
nbc_pft_golden_250424.jpg
Packers invest in passing game with Golden

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Palm Beach Post
2025 NFL Draft best available: Will Johnson, Mike Green headline top remaining players after Round 1
GpU_2-GWkAAfsuP.jpeg
This Oklahoma State standout just delivered Big 12 golf’s version of the Jordan flu game
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day One
Shane Lowry carries Rory McIlroy early as team sits six back after Day 1 fourballs at Zurich Classic

Top Clips

nbc_pft_donovanjackson_250424.jpg
Vikings get physical with OL Jackson
nbc_simms_dartgiants_250424.jpg
Giants trade up to make Dart second QB off board
nbc_pft_golden_250424.jpg
Packers invest in passing game with Golden

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Jimmy Butler reportedly diagnosed with ‘deep glute muscle contusion,’ in question to play in Game 3

  
Published April 24, 2025 11:49 PM

With Jimmy Butler back in the locker room for most of Game 2, the Golden State offense struggled in the face of an athletic and aggressive Houston defense.

The Warriors may need to find a way to win a game without Butler if they are going to win this series.

Butler suffered a “a deep glute muscle contusion and his status for Game 3 against the Houston Rockets is in serious jeopardy,” according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN, largely confirmed by Chris Haynes. The important news is that there is no structural damage. Butler is officially listed as day-to-day, and considering his history and the fact that it’s the playoffs, his playing would not be a shock. If he does play, he could be limited.

Injury update on Jimmy Butler: A glute contusion is an ideal outcome for the Warriors forward & one he is familiar with. Butler suffered a glute contusion during the 2023 playoffs & never missed a game. The average time lost for all other glute contusions is 5.2 days (~1.0 game).

Jeff Stotts (@instreetclothes.bsky.social) 2025-04-25T03:51:38.646Z

Butler was injured in the first quarter of Game 2 when Amen Thompson missed a shot, Jimmy Butler went up for the rebound, Thompson tried to push through to get the offensive rebound, got tangled up with Steven Adams, fell forward and took out Butler’s legs (Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game it was not a malicious act, just unlucky).

If Butler is out, it hurts the Warriors on both ends of the floor. He was a key part of a Golden State defense that was the best in the league after the All-Star break, and he is also the best secondary shot creator on the team, taking some of the offensive load — and defensive attention — off Curry. With him out, Kerr went deep into his bench in Game 2, trying to find a spark somewhere. None came.

The Warriors can win at home without Butler, but against a young and hungry Rockets team, it would take not only a monster night from Curry, but someone else to step up as well.

Or, maybe Butler plays.

Mentions
MIA_Butler_Jimmy.jpg Jimmy Butler Golden State Warriors Primary Logo Golden State Warriors