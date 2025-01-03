Jimmy Butler reportedly tells Miami Heat he wants a trade

“I want to see me getting my joy back playing basketball. Wherever that may be.”

With that postgame comment Thursday, Miami’s Jimmy Butler all but confirmed a report that he has asked the Heat for a trade, a story broken by Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

Six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler has indicated to the Miami Heat he wants the team to trade him, league sources told ESPN. Butler does not plan to furnish the Heat with a list of favored destinations, sources told ESPN. He is open to playing anywhere other than Miami and believes he can make any team a contender -- no matter where he is moved. He does plan to take part in all team activities and do whatever the Heat ask of him during this process, sources said.

Butler’s postgame comments echoed that sentiment.

“I want to see me getting my joy back playing basketball. Wherever that may be, we’ll find out here pretty soon,” Butler said. “I’m happy here off the court, but I want to be back to somewhat dominant, I want to hoop and I want to help this team win, and right now I’m not doing it.”

When asked if he can get his joy back on the court with the Heat, Butler responded: “Probably not.”

Butler trade rumors have been flying around the NBA since he didn’t get a contract extension with the Heat last summer (while Bam Adebayo did at three years, $165.8 million). The rumors reached the point that Heat President Pat Riley tried to squash them.

Statement from Pat Riley



"We usually don't comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches. Therefore, we will make it clear - We are not trading Jimmy Butler." — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 26, 2024

That did not stop the speculation, although the vibe among league executives at the NBA’s G-League Showcase last month was that it might be summer before Butler was traded, just because a deal that would satisfy Miami is hard to construct. Because Miami is already over the first apron of the luxury tax, it is not allowed to take back $1 more in a trade than it sends out — and most of the teams interested in Butler are in the same situation. Any Butler trade likely involves the Detroit Pistons as a third team, the one team with cap space heading into the trade deadline, meaning they can take on a mid-level exception-sized contract to facilitate a trade.

It’s still not easy to make work. Phoenix is known to have an interest in Butler, but the only way to make that trade work is to send Bradley Beal to Miami. Beal has two years and $100.8 million left on his contract after this season. Do the Heat want to take on a player not as good as Butler right now making that kind of money? The Warriors are known to have interest as they search for a star to put next to Stephen Curry, but the only way to make a Miami/Golden State trade work is a four-or-five-for-one trade with the Warriors such as the Warriors sending out Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Kyle Anderson (there likely would be draft picks in mix, also). How high are the Heat on Kuminga, and do they want to have to let go of players on their roster to make this deal work?

Butler’s people saying they are open to a trade to any team tries to open the door to other teams. However, whoever trades for Butler will have to re-sign him or extend him — Butler has a $52.4 million player option and could theoretically walk away from that money and be a free agent (the more likely scenario is he opts into that final year and gets a two-year extension off that, maybe at a lower number than he has been making).

Butler, 35, is capable of being a force on the court most nights, averaging 18 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists a game this season, although his game clearly has taken a step back. He is known as a two-way playoff performer, which may interest a lot of teams, but how many of them want to get into the Jimmy Butler business for multiple years?

We’re going to find out now that Butler and his camp have tried to crank up the pressure to get a trade done. However, Miami will not settle. Some team is going to have to step up with a quality offer to get a deal done, this is no fire sale.

