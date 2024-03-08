 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 4
Venus Williams loses at Indian Wells in her first match since the US Open. Naomi Osaka advances
NCAA Womens Basketball: Penn St. at Maryland
Penn State women beat Wisconsin 80-56 to advance to Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals
Nebraska v Ohio State
Nebraska women advance past Purdue 64-56 in Big Ten Tournament despite 7 3s from freshman Swanson

Top Clips

nbc_draft_ranksv3_240307.jpg
Rogers’ 2024 NFL Draft QB rankings
oly_swm100bu_proswimseries_240307.jpg
Dressel takes home 100m butterfly win in Westmont
nbc_golf_roryrd1ranalysis_240307.jpg
McIlroy ‘did not have the answer’ at API Rd. 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 4
Venus Williams loses at Indian Wells in her first match since the US Open. Naomi Osaka advances
NCAA Womens Basketball: Penn St. at Maryland
Penn State women beat Wisconsin 80-56 to advance to Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals
Nebraska v Ohio State
Nebraska women advance past Purdue 64-56 in Big Ten Tournament despite 7 3s from freshman Swanson

Top Clips

nbc_draft_ranksv3_240307.jpg
Rogers’ 2024 NFL Draft QB rankings
oly_swm100bu_proswimseries_240307.jpg
Dressel takes home 100m butterfly win in Westmont
nbc_golf_roryrd1ranalysis_240307.jpg
McIlroy ‘did not have the answer’ at API Rd. 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Karl-Anthony Towns to undergo surgery on left meniscus, to be re-evaluated in a month

  
Published March 7, 2024 11:40 PM
Memphis Grizzlies v Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 28: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on during the National Anthem on February 28, 2024 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Karl-Anthony Towns will undergo surgery next week on a torn left lateral meniscus, recovery from which could keep him out of the start of the playoffs.

“An MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) taken yesterday on Towns revealed a Left Knee Lateral Meniscus Tear,” the Timberwolves announced Thursday night (as the team, without Towns, was picking up a dramatic win over the Pacers). Towns will undergo surgery early next week on the torn meniscus and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.”

The NBA playoffs begin on April 20th, about six weeks from now. That one-month re-evaluation timeline leaves little window for Towns to fully rehabilitate and retake the court in time for the postseason.

The Timberwolves’ offense will not be the same without Towns, who is averaging 22.1 points and 8.4 rebounds a game. More importantly, Towns spaces the floor, shooting 42.3% from 3. Minnesota needs that spacing next to the drives of Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert getting touches in the paint. The Timberwolves’ offense is 6.2 points per 100 possessions better with Towns on the court this season than when he sits.

Minnesota’s league-best defense, however, should be able to hold up (and not just when Anthony Edwards is blocking game-winning layups). Naz Reid is one of the league’s better and more underrated backup centers and will see his role increase. Beyond him, high-level defender Jaden McDaniels can guard up a position plus — as Minnesota did last season when Towns was out, and to great success — Kyle Anderson will get more run.

Minnesota remains in a three-team race, with Oklahoma City and Denver, for the top seed in the West. Winning that race, without Towns, will be a little tougher.

Mentions
Karl-Anthony Towns.png Karl-Anthony Towns Anthony Edwards.png Anthony Edwards Naz Reid.png Naz Reid Minnesota Timberwolves Primary Logo Minnesota Timberwolves