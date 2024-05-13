Watch Now
HLs: Best shots from Wells Fargo Championship
Relive the best shots from the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, where Rory McIlroy pulled away for a record fourth win at Quail Hollow.
Van Rooyen golfs, lives in honor of late ‘Trazzy’
Once fighting for his PGA Tour status while Jon "Trazzy" Trasamar was fighting for his life, Erik van Rooyen's late best friend's memory keeps everything in perspective and inspires him to play — live — fearlessly.
More faith in McIlroy, Scheffler or Koepka at PGA?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss which golfer they have the most faith in ahead of the PGA Championship, debating between Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and defending champion Brooks Koepka.
Highlights: Gotterup wins Myrtle Beach Classic
Watch some of the top shots from Chris Gotterup in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic, his first PGA Tour victory.
Schauffele: Wells Fargo ‘got away from me quick’
Xander Schauffele believes he is "doing a lot of things right" but notes a handful of small mistakes in the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship, ultimately falling short of the win.
McIlroy’s confidence soaring at the right time
Rory McIlroy tells Todd Lewis that his putter was the key to his Wells Fargo Championship breakaway and that his confidence is soaring at the right time of the season, with the PGA Championship at Valhalla up next.
Highlights: McIlroy breaks away in Wells Fargo
Watch highlights of Rory McIlroy's final round of the Wells Fargo Championship, which saw him break away on the back nine to win comfortably.
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 4
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the final day of action at the Wells Fargo Championship from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Moving Day: McIlroy playing with confidence
Brandel Chamblee and George Savaricas break down Rory McIlroy's impressive day three performance at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, explaining how he's carrying the ball "with ease."
McIlroy feels ‘really good’ at Wells Fargo Champ.
Rory McIlroy speaks with Todd Lewis about his round three showing at the Wells Fargo Championship before Brandel Chamblee breaks down the 25-time PGA Tour winner's performance.
Schauffele examines the challenges of Quail Hollow
Xander Schauffele discusses his round three performance at the Wells Fargo Championship, explaining how Quail Hollow has challenged him heading into the final day of play.