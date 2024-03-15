Kidd says MRI on Luka Doncic’s hamstring “clean,” will be re-evaluated this weekend

Luka Doncic was not with the Mavericks in Oklahoma City Thursday night after tweaking his hamstring and having to leave the game against the Warriors the night before.

However, it looks like he will not be out for long, with Jason Kidd saying pregame Thursday that the MRI on Doncic came back clean.

Kidd says MRI of Doncic’s hamstring came back clean. He’ll be reevaluated this weekend. Good news for Mavs and Doncic. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) March 15, 2024

The Mavericks host the Nuggets on Sunday then travel to San Antonio for their next game on Tuesday. Hamstring injuries can be tricky and linger, which is why Dallas is right to be cautious with their star — they need him right for the playoffs in a month more than anything. Dallas will wait and see how Doncic feels before deciding if he plays Sunday.

Doncic is playing at an MVP level this season, averaging 34.3 points, 9.8 assists, and 9 rebounds a game. He is coming off a streak of seven straight triple-doubles.