 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

82nd Paris - Nice 2024 - Stage 7
Matteo Jorgenson wins Paris-Nice in historic podium for U.S. cycling
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Practice
Friday 5: Joey Logano experiencing ‘toughest start of a season I’ve ever had’
Washington Wizards v Houston Rockets
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 20

Top Clips

nbc_pft_defensivesignings_240315.jpg
Takeaways from defensive free agency signings
nbc_pft_seahawkstrade_240315.jpg
Seahawks trade for Howell to back up Smith
nbc_pft_aaronrodges_240315.jpg
Rodgers’ politics are a ‘distraction’ to the Jets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

82nd Paris - Nice 2024 - Stage 7
Matteo Jorgenson wins Paris-Nice in historic podium for U.S. cycling
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Practice
Friday 5: Joey Logano experiencing ‘toughest start of a season I’ve ever had’
Washington Wizards v Houston Rockets
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 20

Top Clips

nbc_pft_defensivesignings_240315.jpg
Takeaways from defensive free agency signings
nbc_pft_seahawkstrade_240315.jpg
Seahawks trade for Howell to back up Smith
nbc_pft_aaronrodges_240315.jpg
Rodgers’ politics are a ‘distraction’ to the Jets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kidd says MRI on Luka Doncic’s hamstring “clean,” will be re-evaluated this weekend

  
Published March 15, 2024 10:24 AM
Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 13: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles the ball up court against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center on March 13, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Luka Doncic was not with the Mavericks in Oklahoma City Thursday night after tweaking his hamstring and having to leave the game against the Warriors the night before.

However, it looks like he will not be out for long, with Jason Kidd saying pregame Thursday that the MRI on Doncic came back clean.

The Mavericks host the Nuggets on Sunday then travel to San Antonio for their next game on Tuesday. Hamstring injuries can be tricky and linger, which is why Dallas is right to be cautious with their star — they need him right for the playoffs in a month more than anything. Dallas will wait and see how Doncic feels before deciding if he plays Sunday.

Doncic is playing at an MVP level this season, averaging 34.3 points, 9.8 assists, and 9 rebounds a game. He is coming off a streak of seven straight triple-doubles.

Mentions
Luka Doncic.png Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks Primary Logo Dallas Mavericks