Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Doncic exits Mavericks’ win vs. Warriors early after tweaking hamstring

  
Published March 14, 2024 02:44 AM
Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 13: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks watches a shot against the Golden State Warriors in the first half at American Airlines Center on March 13, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Luka Doncic’s seven-game triple-double streak ended in a Mavericks win over the Curry-less Warriors, but that’s not what everybody is talking about.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Doncic threw an alley-oop to Daniel Gafford but when he planted his leg Doncic seemed to tweak his hamstring. Marc Stein said Doncic grimaced and instantly asked out of the game, going straight back to the locker room.

Doncic did not return to the game, but the Mavericks hung on for the 109-99 win.

As for Doncic, his status going forward is unknown. Dallas plays Thursday night in Oklahoma City.

“We’ll have a better answer (Thursday),” Dallas coach Jason Kidd said, via the Associated Press. “This is a fluid thing. This thing is being talked about now.”

It would be a surprise to see Doncic on the court Thursday night against the Thunder. Hamstrings are tricky and can take a while to heal, this late in the season the Mavericks are not going to mess around with even a minor tweak. How long he might be out remains the unanswered question on Wednesday night.

Kyrie Irving had 23 points and 10 assists to lead Dallas, while Doncic had 21 points and nine dimes. Jonathan Kuminga led the Warriors with 27 as they continued to struggle to score without Stephen Curry (out with a sprained ankle but could return Saturday vs. the Lakers).

