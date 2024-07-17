 Skip navigation
Kyrie Irving undergoes surgery to repair fractured left hand, no recovery timeline released

  
Published July 16, 2024 08:50 PM
2024 NBA Finals - Game Five

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles during the fourth quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Kyrie Irving underwent surgery to repair a fractured left hand suffered earlier this month while training, the Dallas Mavericks announced Tuesday.

There were no other details—what kind of fracture to the hand, what was done with the surgery, or what the recovery timeline will be. The team’s one-paragraph release did not say he would be recovered and ready to go by training camp next September (but it’s possible he will be).

While Irving is right-handed, he has taken some big shots in the lane with his left hand. He is also one of the game’s all-time elite ball handlers, which obviously includes both hands.

Irving averaged 25.6 points, 5.2 assists and 5 rebounds a game last season, shooting 41.1% from 3, and was a key reason the Mavericks advanced to the NBA Finals. After falling short against Boston the Mavericks tweaked their roster this summer adding sharpshooter and four-time champion Klay Thompson to the team, as well as Naji Marshall and Quentin Grimes. The hope is that an entire season with P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford on the roster, the growth of Dereck Lively II in his second season, and those editions can push the Mavericks to take one more step next season.

However, none of that happens without a healthy Kyrie Irving. Mavericks fans will be waiting for the details on this injury.

