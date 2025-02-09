 Skip navigation
Lakers rescind trade with Hornets after center Mark Williams doesn’t pass team physical

  
Published February 8, 2025 10:31 PM

The Lakers were willing to give up a lot — their 2031 first-round pick, rookie Dalton Knecht, and Cam Reddish — for the Hornets’ Mark Williams because he was an ideal center on paper to pair with Luka Doncic. But Williams’ history of back issues was a red flag — he has played in just 85 games in three seasons, or 39.9% of Charlotte’s games since he was drafted.

It was too big a red flag — the Lakers rescinded their trade saying it was “due to failure to satisfy a condition of the trade.” The trade was contingent on Williams (and Knecht, although that was not in doubt) passing his physical and he did not. It was not only Williams’ back that caused the Lakers medical team to fail him, reports Shams Charania of ESPN.

Because the trade deadline has passed, this trade cannot be amended; the players and pick just return to their original teams.

Williams is averaging 16 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots a game this season, he is mobile and plays a vertical, rim-running game and sets a quality screen — all of which would work with Doncic. But only if Williams is on the court, and the Lakers are not convinced he will be enough.

This leaves the Lakers thin at center for the rest of the season after trading Anthony Davis to Dallas to land Luka Doncic. Jaxson Hayes will get a lot of run, but the Lakers’ defense is already a concern and they now lack a quality rim protector in the paint. This summer, the Lakers will have to make a move to add a starting center, but their plans at the trade deadline fell apart.

