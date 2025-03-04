Lebron James 50,000 points: Career points, NBA all-time scoring list, records and achievements

LeBron James is one point short of a number that sounds impossible: 50,000 points.

LeBron is already the all-time leading regular-season scorer in NBA history and the all-time leading playoff scorer as well. Combined, he has scored 49,999 points in NBA games.

He will hit a milestone on Tuesday night: 50,000 points scored, regular season and playoffs combined. It’s a total nobody else is within 5,000 points of reaching, a truly historic number that will become part of his legacy. Here is everything you need to know about LeBron’s milestone.

How many career points does LeBron James have?

LeBron is the NBA’s all-time leader in regular season points scored at 41,837 — he is the only player in the league’s history with more than 40,000 regular season points. LeBron has scored 8,162 points in the playoffs, also more than anyone else in the history of the league.

Combined, that is 49,999 points.

When will LeBron James break 50,000 career points?

Most likely in the opening minutes of the Lakers game at home Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

LeBron, who is averaging 24.8 points a game this season, needs just one point to hit the milestone. You can be sure Luka Doncic and every other Laker knows it and will be feeding LeBron the rock early.

LeBron James vs Kareem Abdul Jabbar career points

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has to be in any NBA GOAT conversation and owned a record that seemed unreachable: 38,387 points scored in regular season games.

On Feb. 7, 2023, with Abdul-Jabbar looking on in the building, LeBron passed Kareem for the most points in NBA history with a fadeaway jumper.

38,388 POINTS



LeBron James hits the fadeaway jumper to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer! #ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/P5LyTZAZn3 — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

It was an iconic moment for LeBron and a big part of his GOAT case—he has played longer at a high level than any player in NBA history. His reaching 50,000 points in regular-season and playoff games adds to that resume.

NBA all-time scoring list (regular season and playoffs)

Here is the NBA all-time scoring list, counting both regular season and playoff games:

1. LeBron James 49,999

2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 44,149

3. Karl Malone 41,689

4. Kobe Bryant 39,283

5. Michael Jordan 38,279

6. Dirk Nowitzki 35,223

7. Kevin Durant 35,191

8. Wilt Chamberlain 35,026

9. Julius Erving 34,606

10. Shaquille O’Neal 33,846

11. Moses Malone 31,793

12. Tim Duncan 31,668

13. James Harden 30,879

14. Hakeem Olajuwon 30,701

15. Dan Issel 30,416

LeBron James career stats, awards and record

LeBron’s resume is mind-boggling:

• Four-time NBA champion

• Four-time MVP,

• 20-time All-NBA player (that will become 21 after this season)

• 21-time All-Star

• Siix-time All-Defensive team

• Won the league’s scoring title in 2008.

Over the course of 22 seasons, he has averaged 27 points, 7.5 points, and 7.4 rebounds a game while shooting 50.7% (including 35% from 3). LeBron also has won three Olympic gold medals with USA Basketball, most recently last summer in the Paris Olympics.

What other records can LeBron break?

As impressive as that resume — and scoring 50,000 points — is, there are a couple of other records LeBron could set before he hangs up his Nikes.

LeBron is currently third in regular season games played in NBA history at 1,547, which is 13 behind Abdul-Jabbar for second (1,560). Celtics legend and Hall of Famer Robert Parish has the most games played at 1,611, a number LeBron could pass next season if he plays and remains mostly healthy.

Michael Jordan holds the record for most 30+ point games in NBA history at 562, but LeBron is just two short of tying that number.

