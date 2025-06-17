How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Game 6: TV/stream info, date, time for 2025 NBA Finals

Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals takes place this Thursday, June 19, in Indianapolis as Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip-off is at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.

The Thunder are just one win away from winning their first NBA title since relocating to Oklahoma City in 2008. OKC defeated Indiana 120-109 on Monday night, securing a 3-2 series lead.

Jalen Williams led the scoring for Oklahoma City with a playoff career-high 40 points, while Gilgeous-Alexander added 31 points and 10 assists.

"[My performance] is something that I’ll look back on later, [rather] than worry about what kind of statement it makes,” said Williams. “The only statement we have right now is we’re up 3-2. We still have to go earn another win.”

“There’s a lot of room for growth, but I thought our improvement from Game 4 to 5 was critical, and we’re going to need a similar kind of approach,” said Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault. “We have to take the humility to understand there’s still a lot we can get better at if we want to go on the road and win a game.”

Pascal Siakam led the Pacers in scoring with 28 points, while T.J. McConnell added 18 points — 13 of which came in the third quarter. But the Pacers struggled, as Haliburton, dealing with a calf injury, finished with just 4 points, going 0-of-6 shooting. The All-Star guard appeared to re-aggravate the injury early in the first quarter.

“He’s not a hundred percent. It’s pretty clear,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “But I don’t think he’s going to miss the next game. We were concerned at halftime, and he insisted on playing. I thought he made a lot of really good things happen in the second half. But he’s not a hundred percent.”



“I was not great tonight by any means, but it’s not really a thought of mine to not play [in Game 6],” Haliburton said. “If I can walk, then I want to play. They understand that. And it is what it is. Got to be ready to go for Game 6.”

How much does home-court advantage matter to players in the NBA Finals? Indiana fed off the crowd during its Game 3 win, but players will say the advantage is more about the comfort of routines at home.

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers Game 6:

Date: Thursday, June 19

Thursday, June 19 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN TV Channel: ABC

When is Game 6 of the NBA Finals?

Thursday, June 19, at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.

What channel is the Thunder vs Pacers game on?

The Thunder vs Pacers series will take place on ABC.

Thunder vs Pacers Series Scores and Schedule:

*All times listed are ET (* = if necessary)



Game 1: Pacers 111, Thunder 110

Game 2: Thunder 123, Pacers 107

Game 3: Pacers 116, Thunder 107

Game 4: Thunder 111, Pacers 104

Game 5: Thunder 120, Pacers 109

Game 6: Thunder at Pacers - Thu. June 19, 8:30 PM on ABC*

Thunder at Pacers - Thu. June 19, 8:30 PM on ABC* Game 7: Pacers at Thunder - Sun, June 22, 8 PM on ABC*

Oklahoma City Thunder’s Path to the NBA Finals:

The Thunder are seeking their first NBA title since relocating to Oklahoma City in 2008. The last time the franchise reached the Finals was in 2012, dropping their series against LeBron James’ Miami Heat in 5. Here is how they advanced to the NBA Finals:

Oklahoma City swept the No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies in the First Round, eliminated the No. 4 Denver Nuggets in 7 in the Conference Semifinals, and defeated the No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves in 5 in the Western Conference Finals.

Indiana Pacers’ Path to the NBA Finals:

The Indiana Pacers are seeking their first NBA title. The team’s last Finals appearance was in 2000, when they lost to the Lakers in 6. Here is the team’s path to the Finals:

Indiana eliminated the No. 5 Milwaukee Bucks and the No. 1 Cleveland Cavaliers in 5 games, before knocking out the No. 6 New York Knicks in 6 to advance to the Finals.

