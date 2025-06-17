Thunder vs. Pacers Game 6 Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for June 19

On Thursday, June 19, the Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14) and Indiana Pacers (50-32) are all set to square off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The Thunder won Game 5 at home, 120-109, with Jalen Williams going off for 40 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted a 31-point and 10 assist double-double.

Tyrese Haliburton was dealing with a calf injury that limited him to 4 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists over 34 minutes, while Pascal Siakam recorded 29 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks. TJ McConnell was the impact player off the bench for the Pacers with 18 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists in 22 minutes.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Thunder vs. Pacers live today

Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025

Time: 8:30PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: ABC / ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Thunder vs. Pacers

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Thunder -205, Pacers +170

Spread: Thunder -5

Over/Under: 225.0 points

That gives the Thunder an implied team point total of 114.5, and the Pacers 110.5.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Thunder vs. Pacers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the value on Jalen Williams for Finals MVP (+700) and Pascal Siakam (+1300):

“During Game 5 in the third quarter, I sniped Jalen Williams at +2700 to win NBA Finals MVP and after his 40-point night concluded, his odds have dropped to +700 to +900 at most shops. Over the last three games, Williams has averaged 31.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 50/40/79 shooting splits.

If the Pacers win Game 6 and 7, then Pascal Siakam is the best bet to win Finals MVP. Much like the Eastern Conference Finals, Siakam is the best overall and most consistent player for the Pacers. Siakam just hasn’t had the game winners like Tyrese Haliuburton to boost his popularity.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Thunder & Pacers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oklahoma City Thunder at -5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 225.0

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Thunder vs. Pacers on Thursday

Oklahoma City is 0-1 in. Game 6’s this postseason and 0-2 dating back to last year.

Indiana is 1-0 this postseason in Game 6’s and 3-0 in series clinching games

Pascal Siakam is 5-0 to the Over on his points prop in the NBA Finals

is 5-0 to the Over on his points prop in the NBA Finals TJ McConnell is 5-0 to the Over on his points prop in the NBA Finals

is 5-0 to the Over on his points prop in the NBA Finals Jalen Williams is 3-0 to the Under on his assists prop in the last three NBA Finals games

is 3-0 to the Under on his assists prop in the last three NBA Finals games Chet Holmgren is 3-0 to the Over on his rebounds prop in the last three NBA Finals games

is 3-0 to the Over on his rebounds prop in the last three NBA Finals games Tyrese Haliburton is 4-1 to the Under on his points prop in the NBA Finals

is 4-1 to the Under on his points prop in the NBA Finals Isaiah Hartenstein is 4-1 to the Under on his points prop in the NBA Finals (4-0 in the last four)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)