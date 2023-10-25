 Skip navigation
SHOOTING-PANAM-2023-SANTIAGO
A 1984 Olympian qualifies for the 2024 Olympics, his second Olympics
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes activate forward Andrei Svechnikov from injured reserve
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation - Final Round
Two KFT players suspended for betting on PGA Tour events

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpvstot_evertonsanction_231027.jpg
Report: PL seeking 12-point deduction for Everton
nbc_pl_cpvstot_tonalinews_231027.jpg
Tonali begins 10-month worldwide suspension
nbc_ffhh_jones_231027_1920x1080_2277337667823.jpg
Taylor has ‘unlocked’ Waller, Giants WRs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
LeBron James plays 29 minutes, ‘this is the system in place and I’m going to follow it’

  
Published October 25, 2023 09:42 AM
DENVER NUGGETS VS LOS ANGELES LAKERS, NBA

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 24: LeBron James (23) of the Los Angeles Lakers takes a deep breath against the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter at Ball Arena in Denver on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

Denver Post via Getty Images

The Lakers were +7 in the 29 minutes LeBron James played against the Nuggets in the season opener. They were -19 in the 19 minutes he sat and lost the game by a dozen.

Last season, LeBron averaged 35.5 minutes a game but missed 27 games due to a foot injury. The season before he averaged 37.2 minutes a game and missed 26 games due to injury.

For this season the Lakers added depth this season in part to be able to keep LeBron’s minutes down and hopefully have him in more games, plus rested and healthy for a playoff push (when his minutes would increase). In terms of minutes, both LeBron and coach Darvin Ham said what we saw in the opener is the plan. Here are their postgame quotes, hat tip to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“It’s easy with him to get caught up in the emotion of the game and you tend to forget you want to play these long stretches, but in order for him to be as effective as possible, we have to be mindful of the minute output and how long his stretches are,” Ham said.

“Listen, I mean, I always want to be on the floor. Especially when you got an opportunity to win a game or you feel like you can make an impact,” James said after the game. “But this is the system in place and I’m going to follow it.”

LeBron was clear in a follow-up comment, this is what he expected in terms of minutes and he was not mad about it. It appears the Lakers are aiming for 30 minutes a night for LeBron (he would have hit that mark, but with the game decided Ham pulled his starters for the final 1:15).

That’s a good plan, but the Lakers have to do better in the non-LeBron minutes this season. Anthony Davis scored 17 points on the night with 6-of-17 shooting but was 0-of-6 and scoreless in the second half, D’Angelo Russell had 11 points on 12 shot attempts, and Austin Reaves was 4-of-11 from the floor. That can be chalked up as one off night going against the defending champs on the road, but if the Lakers are going to be a threat to Denver — or Phoenix, or Golden State, or any of the other teams that can be a threat in the deep Western Conference — the negative numbers when LeBron sits cannot become a trend. It’s something to watch with the Lakers taking on Phoenix on Thursday.

Here are some other stories from around the NBA on a season-opening Tuesday:

Check out the Nuggets’ massive championship rings, watch them raise championship banner

Watch Nikola Jokic put up triple-double, Nuggets pick-up where they left off with win

Devin Booker takes over, scores 32 lifting Suns past Warriors

