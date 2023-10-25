Watch Devin Booker score 32, Suns outscore Curry, Warriors on opening night

On a night Stephen Curry and the Warriors were off, Devin Booker was the best shooter on the court.

Booker dropped 32 points, shooting 61.9% on the night, and scored or assisted on the last 15 Suns points in the fourth, helping the Suns hold off the Warriors for a 108-104 victory.

Devin Booker was red hot in the Suns season-opening road win 🔥



32 PTS \ 6 REB \ 8 AST#KiaTipOff23 pic.twitter.com/6s9p2nm7bI — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2023

None of the other stars in this game had it going: Kevin Durant 7-of-22, Stephen Curry 8-of-20, Klay Thompson 6-of-18, and Chris Paul 4-of-15. Booker, specifically point Booker as he takes over the Suns’ offense, was the difference.

Golden State trailed by 15 at the half but won the third quarter 40-19, giving the Warriors a six-point lead heading into the fourth. The Suns won a sloppy fourth 28-18 to earn the victory.

If you’re a fan of the “winners work harder” meme, here is some video of the Suns’ postgame via Marc Spears of ESPN’s Andscape.

No rest for the victorious Suns pic.twitter.com/WGFB9YE95C — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) October 25, 2023

The Suns head to Los Angeles and will take on the Lakers on Thursday.