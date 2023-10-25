 Skip navigation
Watch Devin Booker score 32, Suns outscore Curry, Warriors on opening night

  
Published October 25, 2023 03:18 AM
Phoenix Suns v Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 24: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns shoots the ball during the game against the Golden State Warriors on October 24, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

On a night Stephen Curry and the Warriors were off, Devin Booker was the best shooter on the court.

Booker dropped 32 points, shooting 61.9% on the night, and scored or assisted on the last 15 Suns points in the fourth, helping the Suns hold off the Warriors for a 108-104 victory.

None of the other stars in this game had it going: Kevin Durant 7-of-22, Stephen Curry 8-of-20, Klay Thompson 6-of-18, and Chris Paul 4-of-15. Booker, specifically point Booker as he takes over the Suns’ offense, was the difference.

Golden State trailed by 15 at the half but won the third quarter 40-19, giving the Warriors a six-point lead heading into the fourth. The Suns won a sloppy fourth 28-18 to earn the victory.

If you’re a fan of the “winners work harder” meme, here is some video of the Suns’ postgame via Marc Spears of ESPN’s Andscape.

The Suns head to Los Angeles and will take on the Lakers on Thursday.

