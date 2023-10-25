Check out highlights from Denver Nuggets ring ceremony, banner raising
For the first time, the Denver Nuggets raised a championship banner to the rafters.
The crowd that was electric through the playoffs last season was deafening again and treated to a show as the Denver Nuggets players got their rings — and those were some big, heavily jeweled rings.
Nikola Jokic had approached the ceremony with the nonchalance he approaches a lot of the fanfare around basketball, but the smile showed just how much he enjoyed it.
NBA Finals MVP.— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2023
NBA Champion.
Nikola Jokic receives his 2023 Championship ring 💍@nuggets Ring Ceremony | Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/1GXhG2DNAQ
New bling for the 2023 NBA Finals MVP 💍— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2023
📺: Nuggets-Lakers | Live on TNT
👀: #KiaTipOff23 pic.twitter.com/qUWpTNLzYS
Jamal Murray played to the crowd.
Jamal Murray is an NBA Champion 💍@nuggets Ring Ceremony | Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/GnhxfEAT4t— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2023
Then it was time for the banner to go up.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone capped off the night and asked the crowd if they wanted to do this again.
"Last year was amazing, we got one ring. Who wants another?"— NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2023
- Michael Malone has Denver lit 🗣️@nuggets Ring Ceremony | Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/9T724hF8pX