 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: London Games-Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans
10 Names to Watch Ahead of the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz breaks records before speed skating World Cup season starts
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks
NBA Best Bets, Oct. 27: New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_lakerssunsv2_231027__028015.jpg
Lakers reliant on LeBron against short-handed Suns
nbc_pl_plupdate_231027.jpg
PL Update: Tottenham survive late scare at Palace
nbc_rugby_argveng_231027.jpg
Highlights: Argentina v. England Rugby WC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: London Games-Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans
10 Names to Watch Ahead of the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz breaks records before speed skating World Cup season starts
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks
NBA Best Bets, Oct. 27: New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_lakerssunsv2_231027__028015.jpg
Lakers reliant on LeBron against short-handed Suns
nbc_pl_plupdate_231027.jpg
PL Update: Tottenham survive late scare at Palace
nbc_rugby_argveng_231027.jpg
Highlights: Argentina v. England Rugby WC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Check out highlights from Denver Nuggets ring ceremony, banner raising

  
Published October 24, 2023 08:43 PM
Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 24: The Denver Nuggets championship banner is raised before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on October 24, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

Getty Images

For the first time, the Denver Nuggets raised a championship banner to the rafters.

The crowd that was electric through the playoffs last season was deafening again and treated to a show as the Denver Nuggets players got their rings — and those were some big, heavily jeweled rings.

Nikola Jokic had approached the ceremony with the nonchalance he approaches a lot of the fanfare around basketball, but the smile showed just how much he enjoyed it.

Jamal Murray played to the crowd.

Then it was time for the banner to go up.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone capped off the night and asked the crowd if they wanted to do this again.

Mentions
Denver Nuggets Primary Logo Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic.png Nikola Jokic Jamal Murray.png Jamal Murray