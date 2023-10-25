Check out highlights from Denver Nuggets ring ceremony, banner raising

For the first time, the Denver Nuggets raised a championship banner to the rafters.

The crowd that was electric through the playoffs last season was deafening again and treated to a show as the Denver Nuggets players got their rings — and those were some big, heavily jeweled rings.

No gem left unturned 💎 pic.twitter.com/J69sseEFqJ — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 24, 2023

Nikola Jokic had approached the ceremony with the nonchalance he approaches a lot of the fanfare around basketball, but the smile showed just how much he enjoyed it.

NBA Finals MVP.

NBA Champion.



Nikola Jokic receives his 2023 Championship ring 💍@nuggets Ring Ceremony | Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/1GXhG2DNAQ — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2023

New bling for the 2023 NBA Finals MVP 💍



📺: Nuggets-Lakers | Live on TNT

👀: #KiaTipOff23 pic.twitter.com/qUWpTNLzYS — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2023

Jamal Murray played to the crowd.

Jamal Murray is an NBA Champion 💍@nuggets Ring Ceremony | Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/GnhxfEAT4t — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2023

Then it was time for the banner to go up.

Forever in the rafters pic.twitter.com/mePK8JqCDl — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 24, 2023

Nuggets coach Michael Malone capped off the night and asked the crowd if they wanted to do this again.