Lonzo Ball out at least 10 days due to sprained wrist

  
Published October 29, 2024 09:13 PM
CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 26: Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) looks on during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 26, 2024 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The best story of this young season is Lonzo Ball, not just returning to the court after missing more than 1,000 days and going through three knee surgeries, but playing well off the bench for Chicago. However, the basketball gods can be cruel.

Ball suffered a sprained wrist and will be out for at least 10 days, the team announced.

It could be much worse — this is not his knee and it’s not that serious. Maybe it will be less than two weeks on the shelf. Still, it’s unfair.

Ball has averaged 4.7 points and 3.7 assists a game coming off the bench for just less than 16 minutes a night (he is on a minutes restriction). Hopefully, we will see him back on the court soon.

