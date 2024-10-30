Lonzo Ball out at least 10 days due to sprained wrist

The best story of this young season is Lonzo Ball, not just returning to the court after missing more than 1,000 days and going through three knee surgeries, but playing well off the bench for Chicago. However, the basketball gods can be cruel.

Ball suffered a sprained wrist and will be out for at least 10 days, the team announced.

Injury Update: Lonzo Ball sustained a right wrist sprain in the first quarter of last night's game at Memphis.



Ball will be re-evaluated in 10 days with updates provided as appropriate. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 30, 2024

It could be much worse — this is not his knee and it’s not that serious. Maybe it will be less than two weeks on the shelf. Still, it’s unfair.

Ball has averaged 4.7 points and 3.7 assists a game coming off the bench for just less than 16 minutes a night (he is on a minutes restriction). Hopefully, we will see him back on the court soon.