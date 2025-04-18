Adam Silver says expect expansion momentum to pick up this summer, Mavericks not moving to Vegas

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres
Padres at Astros prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 18
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Baltimore Orioles
Reds at Orioles prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 18
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies
Marlins at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 18

Top Clips

nbc_pft_steelersrunrodgers_250418.jpg
Florio: The Steelers should ‘run’ from Rodgers
nbc_pft_steelersfansaaronrodgers_250418.jpg
Do Steelers fans want Rodgers after waiting game?
nbc_pft_rodgersretirement_250418.jpg
Holley: Steelers ‘brought to circus’ with Rodgers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres
Padres at Astros prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 18
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Baltimore Orioles
Reds at Orioles prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 18
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies
Marlins at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 18

Top Clips

nbc_pft_steelersrunrodgers_250418.jpg
Florio: The Steelers should ‘run’ from Rodgers
nbc_pft_steelersfansaaronrodgers_250418.jpg
Do Steelers fans want Rodgers after waiting game?
nbc_pft_rodgersretirement_250418.jpg
Holley: Steelers ‘brought to circus’ with Rodgers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Adam Silver says expect expansion momentum to pick up this summer, Mavericks not moving to Vegas

  
Published April 18, 2025 08:01 AM

Expansion is coming to the NBA. Adam Silver is too smart a lawyer and too wise a commissioner to put it that bluntly — ultimately he needs the votes of two-thirds of a fickle group of owners — but that’s the reality.

Silver opened up about that on ESPN’s Pat McAfee show Wednesday.

“What I’ve been saying for the last several years, we knew we needed to get a new collective bargaining agreement done. We did. We needed a new media deal to get done… We did that. We’ve locked in our television rights for 11 years...

“I think as we get into the summer, we’ll get into a more formal process of how we go about doing it. I don’t want to say it’s a foregone conclusion that we’re going to expand, but I also think over time, organizations tend to grow. And I look at the success of those markets for other major league teams, and so it’s easy to present a scenario where you can see it working successfully for the league.

“But I don’t want to jump the gun here,” said Silver. “We have the 30 existing teams who all need to weigh in on this process, and also at some point need to have direct conversations with the people who are who are interested in those teams.”

Silver also addressed the rumor that the motive behind the Luka Doncic trade was some sort of plot ripped from the movie “Major League” to move the Mavericks to Las Vegas. The dots are not hard to connect, Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont is president and COO of the Las Vegas Sands Corp.

It’s not just Silver shooting the idea of a Mavericks move down, Dumont himself has said the plan is to build a new arena for the Mavericks in the Dallas area, part of a larger real estate investment, but that the team is not going anywhere.

Mentions
Dallas Mavericks Primary Logo Dallas Mavericks