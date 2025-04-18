 Skip navigation
South Alabama QB Gio Lopez announces plan to transfer to North Carolina

  
April 18, 2025

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez is transferring to North Carolina.

Lopez announced his decision on social media to join Bill Belichick’s Tar Heels, who just wrapped up spring practices. Lopez proved to be a dual-threat option in his first full season as the starter, throwing for 2,559 yards and 18 touchdowns against five interceptions while running for 465 yards and seven scores.

Lopez started 11 games last year and had appeared in five games while preserving his redshirt season as a freshman in 2023, giving him three more seasons of eligibility.

In an interview with The Madison (Alabama) Record, Lopez pointed to the NFL experience of Belichick and his staff as an enticing option as he mulled his final school choices.

“I didn’t enter the portal to not be a starter, I can assure you of that fact,” Lopez told the Record.