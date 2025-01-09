 Skip navigation
Magic’s Paolo Banchero reportedly to return to lineup this week

  
Published January 8, 2025 08:21 PM
Miami Heat v Orlando Magic

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 21: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic looks on during the game against the Miami Heat on December 21, 2024 at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

It’s been impressive — the Orlando Magic have gone 6-7 despite being without their two leading scorers and shot creators, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, both with a torn oblique (plus several other players being in and out with injuries).

That stretch is about to end — Banchero is set to return this Thursday against Minnesota or this Friday vs. Milwaukee, reports Shams Charania of ESPN. Banchero went through a full practice on Wednesday and is more likely to be upgraded to questionable and return to play on Friday, according to the report.

The 2023 Rookie of the Year, Banchero started out hot in his third season, averaging 29 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists through his first five games before suffering his injury. That sidelined him for 33 games. Franz Wagner stepped up into that lead role on offense for 20 games, but then he suffered the same rare injury.

There is no timeline for Wagner’s return.

The Magic’s ability to keep their heads above water with their two stars out has them 22-16 and the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. Now, they are about to get their best player back. In the second half of this season, we could see a strong run from the Magic.

