 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Alexander Zverev for first French Open title
2024 USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone runs third-fastest 400m in U.S. history at NYC Grand Prix
nbc_indy_lap1crash_240609.jpg
IndyCar live updates at Road America: Linus Lundqvist hit by Armstrong on Lap 1, collecting Colton Herta

Top Clips

nbc_indy_lap1crash_240609.jpg
IndyCar GP at Road America opens with Lap 1 crash
oly_atw400_sydneywin_240609.jpg
McLaughlin-Levrone posts dominant 400m win at NYC
nbc_golf_lpga_stromint_240609.jpg
Strom: ‘Everything clicked’ during major comeback

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Alexander Zverev for first French Open title
2024 USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone runs third-fastest 400m in U.S. history at NYC Grand Prix
nbc_indy_lap1crash_240609.jpg
IndyCar live updates at Road America: Linus Lundqvist hit by Armstrong on Lap 1, collecting Colton Herta

Top Clips

nbc_indy_lap1crash_240609.jpg
IndyCar GP at Road America opens with Lap 1 crash
oly_atw400_sydneywin_240609.jpg
McLaughlin-Levrone posts dominant 400m win at NYC
nbc_golf_lpga_stromint_240609.jpg
Strom: ‘Everything clicked’ during major comeback

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mavericks surprisingly list Luka Doncic as questionable for NBA Finals Game 2

  
Published June 9, 2024 02:49 PM
2024 NBA Finals Practice and Media Availability

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 8: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during 2024 NBA Finals Practice and Media Availability on June 8, 2024 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

BOSTON — In an unexpected move hours before tip-off, the Dallas Mavericks officially downgraded Luka Doncic to questionable for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The reasons given were “Thoracic contusion, right knee sprain, and left ankle soreness.” While Doncic has been playing through the ankle and knee issues for most of the playoffs, the thoracic contusion — a chest wall bruise — is new.

It would be shocking if Doncic didn’t play, or at least didn’t try to play on Sunday, and coach Jason Kidd will address the issue pregame. Doncic went through a practice with the team on Saturday, part of it in front of the media, and he didn’t show any apparent signs of injury, nor did he say anything to suggest he was feeling more banged up than usual. This isn’t gamesmanship from the Mavericks, it’s no secret Doncic has been playing through knee and ankle issues, but it may be an acknowledgment the aches and pains are piling up.

It’s bad news for Dallas if Doncic can’t play — the Mavs went 4-8 in games he missed this season and their offensive rating dropped 8.5 points per 100 possessions when he was off the court.

Already down 0-1 to a deep and impressive Celtics team, the Mavericks need a better showing in Game 2, and that has to start with Doncic and Kyrie Irving beating their guys and getting the Boston defense into rotation. If Doncic isn’t right and can’t do that, things get much harder going forward for Dallas.

Mentions
Luka Doncic.png Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks Primary Logo Dallas Mavericks Boston Celtics Primary Logo Boston Celtics