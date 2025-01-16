NBA 2024-25 midseason Coach of the Year: Kenny Atkinson

We’ve reached the midpoint of an NBA season filled with plenty of surprises — the Cleveland Cavaliers atop the East and the fast rise of the Houston Rockets in the West — but also too many injuries to top players. The midpoint also means it’s time to take stock of the NBA postseason awards. All week long, I have made my picks for MVP, Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year at this point in the season. Today: Coach of the Year.

NBA Coach of the Year: Kenny Atkinson (Cavaliers)

2. Jamahl Mosley (Orlando)

3. Taylor Jenkins (Memphis)

This is always a challenging award to vote on because: 1) There is a deep field of quality coaches where you can make the case they belong in the top three; 2) It is the most subjective of the awards. What do you value in a coach, and how do we judge that from outside the locker room?

Kenny Atkinson is my clear No. 1. Cleveland’s front office didn’t change much on the roster over the summer and bet Atkinson could turn the team’s offensive fortunes around. They were right. Atkinson brought needed ball and player movement (things he learned as Steve Kerr’s lead assistant), shaking up a static offense. He also empowered Evan Mobley and Darius Garland to take on larger offensive roles and be aggressive. The result is the best offense in the NBA this season.

After Atkinson, this vote could have gone in a lot of different directions.

Jahmal Mosley deserves credit for leading the Magic, the current No. 4 seed in the East, as they take a step forward despite a rash of injuries to stars, including Paolo Banchero (who recently returned to action) and Franz Wagner. It’s much the same with Jenkins in Memphis, who has the Grizzlies sitting as the No. 3 seed and coming together despite guys being in and out of the lineup, including Ja Morant, and the weirdness of last season.

I came very close to putting Ime Udoka third on my list because of the way he has helped the young Rockets grow and particularly defend, making a leap this season. He has a very legitimate case.

Other coaches I strongly considered are Tom Thibodeau in New York, Joe Mazzulla in Boston, Mark Daignault in Oklahoma City, and Tyronn Lue of the Los Angeles Clippers.

By the end of the season, that group could be in almost any order, but right now everyone is chasing Atkinson.

