NBA announces new dates for postponed Los Angeles games due to wildfires

It probably looked like those old-time videos of guys keeping all the spinning plates going, but somehow the NBA’s schedule masters have worked out a rescheduled date for the three games in Los Angeles wiped out by wildfire in the region, plus the one postponed in Atlanta due to weather.

To get there, the NBA also had to move six other games around. Here is the complete list of changes.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/MzgthEu99u — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 15, 2025

That’s not all of them. The Spurs vs. Lakers game, initially set for Jan. 11, has yet to be rescheduled.

Two Lakers and one Clippers game in Los Angeles were postponed due to the wildfires that left at least 25 people dead, burned out 12,300 structures and forced more than 150,000 to evacuate their homes at various points. A severe winter storm that left Atlanta with icy, dangerous to drive roads led the league to cancel one Hawks game for everyone’s safety.