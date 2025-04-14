 Skip navigation
2025 NBA Playoffs Western Conference set: James Harden takes over OT, sends Warriors to play-in

  
Published April 13, 2025 09:42 PM

James Harden can still shift into gear nobody in the NBA can defend.

With the risk of the Clippers falling into the Play-In Tournament on the line, Harden found that gear and scored 12 points in overtime, and that was enough to beat the Warriors 124-119 and send Golden State to the play-in instead.

It was a playoff intensity game in the Bay Area, and combined with Denver beating Houston and Minnesota handling Utah, it set up the Western Conference playoffs.That sets up these postseason matchups:

WEST PLAY-IN

Memphis (8) at Golden State (7) – winner is the No. 7 seed and will face Houston.
Dallas (10) at Sacramento (9) – winner to face loser of the 7/8 seed game to see who is the No. 8 seed and faces Oklahoma City.

EAST PLAYOFFS

Oklahoma City (1) vs. No. 8 seed
Houston (2) vs. No. 7 seed
Los Angeles Lakers (3) vs. Minnesota (6)
Los Angeles Clippers (4) vs. Denver (5)

There are going to be no easy rounds in the West. For anyone. The Clippers are red hot, finishing the season with eight straight wins, while Denver just fired its coach. Luka Doncic and LeBron James vs. Anthony Edwards and a Timberwolves team finding their stride of late. Houston is going to end up facing Stephen Curry or Ja Morant.

The West playoffs are going to be wild.

