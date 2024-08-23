 Skip navigation
NBA players, league remembers Kobe Bryant on his birthday

  
Published August 23, 2024 06:07 PM
Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant waits to be introduced prior to their NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

AP

Kobe Bryant would have turned 46 today (Aug. 23).

His birthday has sparked a number of former players to pay tribute to the NBA legend.

Kobe and his legacy deserve all the praise coming his way, and in case you forgot just how special a player he was...

