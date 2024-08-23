NBA players, league remembers Kobe Bryant on his birthday

Kobe Bryant would have turned 46 today (Aug. 23).

Los Angeles' heart & soul — Happy Birthday Kobe 💜 pic.twitter.com/L2FQY0cex9 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 23, 2024

His birthday has sparked a number of former players to pay tribute to the NBA legend.

Happy heavenly birthday to the 5x NBA Champion, Olympic Gold Medalist, Oscar and Academy Award Winner, and my friend Kobe Bryant! We all miss you, but your legacy lives on with us forever🙏🏾 https://t.co/TuRDo1isTY — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 23, 2024

Kobe Bryant - a fierce competitor and a cherished friend. You are deeply missed. 💜💛🕊️ #HappyBirthdayMamba pic.twitter.com/N2pPm3QfHs — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) August 23, 2024

Kobe and his legacy deserve all the praise coming his way, and in case you forgot just how special a player he was...