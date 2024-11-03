NBA re-opens investigation into Jaxson Hayes domestic violence case after new video surfaces

In July of 2021, Los Angeles police were called to the home of then-New Orleans Pelicans’ center Jaxson Hayes after the cousin of his then-girlfriend Sofia Jamora called 911 during a domestic dispute. That incident ended with him getting in a scuffle with officers and police using a taser on Hayes to subdue and arrest him. Hayes was charged with 12 misdemeanors in Los Angeles County, and he was ultimately sentenced to three years probation, had to do community service and attend domestic violence classes.

The NBA chose not to suspend, fine or take any disciplinary action against Hayes in the wake of the incident. Jamora, claiming that wasn’t the only time he abused her, has sued Hayes in a case still working its way through the court system.

The NBA has reopened its investigation into the incident after TMZ posted new security camera footage from that night, a story that was broken by Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

The video shows Hayes appearing to pull Jamora out of a doorway while she can be heard saying, “Stop. Let go of me.” Hayes can be heard replying, “What the f--- is wrong with you?”...

Hayes and Jamora then are shown leaving the residence and continuing their argument in the driveway. “I’m not going to let you hit me anymore,” Jamora can be heard saying in the video. “What the f--- do I look like, a punching bag?”...

“As a result of the media report and video posted this morning, we are reopening our investigation,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass told ESPN in a statement.

Hayes’ representatives said they were cooperating with the league and noted an extensive investigation had already been conducted. The Lakers officially said they were cooperating as well. At the time the Lakers signed Hayes, GM Rob Pelinka was asked about signing a player after a domestic violence charge and said they did a full vetting process, including talking with Hayes about it, and that “we felt like he owned, took responsibility for it and is going to be a better person on the other side of it.”

This would not be the first time a video surfacing changed the perception and dynamics around a domestic violence case.

Hayes is in the second year of a veteran minimum contract he signed with the Lakers in the summer of 2023. This season, coming off the bench behind Anthony Davis, he is averaging 5 points and 4.2 rebounds a game.

