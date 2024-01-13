NBA trade rumor roundup: Not much market for Wiggins, Pacers holding firm on Siakam offer

We are less than a month away from the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline and talks around the league are starting to heat up — and with that rumors are flying. Here’s an update on today’s biggest trade news flying around the NBA.

• Not much market for Andrew Wiggins. The stumbling Golden State Warriors are a team in need of a move to shake things up if the goal is to turn around this season. Pascal Siakam is a name that comes up, and ideally the Warriors would like to trade Andrew Wiggins, who is one of the key reasons the Warriors have not lived up to expectations. Except every other team sees that which is why they want Jonathan Kuminga in a trade, not Wiggins. Hall of Fame journalist Marc J. Spears said this on ESPN’s NBA Today talking Warriors.

"Wiggins, I was told by a GM, there's not a value for Wiggins right now. Although you could package him and [Jonathan] Kuminga together, you could package Kuminga and [Chris Paul] to make it happen, but the Warriors desperately need to make a trade."

“Wiggins, I was told by a GM, there’s not a value for Wiggins right now. Although you could package him and [Jonathan] Kuminga together, you could package Kuminga and [Chris Paul] to make it happen, but the Warriors desperately need to make a trade.”

• Where things stand with a Pascal Siakam trade. Siakam remains the best player potentially moved at the deadline, but this is not a simple move. In that same NBA Today clip above, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski lays out the latest with the former All-NBA wing. First, Siakam has a lot of say in where he goes because he will be a free agent at the end of this season — and his people are telling every potential trade suitor so far that he plans to test free agency and wants a four-year max (four years at about $184.5 million). Because other teams see him as a potential rental, the discussions have been nowhere near what the Raptors expect as a return in this trade. The only team that could offer Siakam a market-rate extension is the Raptors (his current team), and while there has been speculation around the league that this might happen, the sides are nowhere close, according to Wojnarowski.

The Warriors are interested in Siakam but Wojnarowski called it a “difficult pathway” to get a trade done. Another team mentioned as a trade partner is Indiana, which would be a fantastic fit on the court next to Tyrese Haliburton. However, Toronto wants Bennedict Mathurin or Jarace Walker in any trade with Indiana. The Pacers are not interested in trading away their young talent for a player they can sign as a free agent this summer (the Pacers have a lot of salary cap flexibility). Plus, if Indiana did trade for him, there would be no guarantee he would stay. The vibe in league circles is that Siakam will go to the team this summer that offers him the most money, but many GMs are wary of giving him max money, thinking that is somewhat of an overpay for him.

One other team interested in Siakam is the Dallas Mavericks, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Some in that organization reportedly believe Siakam is the missing piece for them. However, it’s difficult to pull that deal together and, again, he could leave as a free agent.

• Lakers and Hawks have talked Dejounte Murray trade. Also according to Wojnarowski on ESPN’s NBA Today, the Lakers and Hawks have spoken about a trade for Dejounte Murray. The Hawks know Murray is one of the best players available at the deadline and are keeping their asking price high.

"Dejounte Murray is the player that they're engaged around the league with. They have talked to the Lakers."

“They want to get some value back for him. You look at that Lakers roster and you see what of value do they have that can compete in the marketplace.”

Austin Reaves is the rumored sticking point — Atlanta wants him in a deal, but the Lakers do not want to trade him. The problem for the Lakers, who else on that roster does a team really value and want?

• Multiple reports say the Cavaliers continue to shoot down any team that calls about Donovan Mitchell.

• ESPN cap insider Bobby Marks and Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto had an interesting discussion about the trade market on the Hoopshpe Podcast, noting that guys making less than $30 million a season — DeJounte Murray, Malcolm Brogdon, Bojan Bogdanovic and Bogdan Bogdanovic — have more value in the eyes of many GMs than the big names like Zach LaVine or Siakam. Here’s what Marks said:

“I think the players that are earning in that $20 million range have more value than Zach LaVine and possibly Pascal Siakam, just based on how this collective bargaining agreement is set up here. If you look at how the Knicks have structured their books, there’s no guy on the roster making more than $30 million...

“I know we all get caught up on those big-name guys, but those $20 million players, Bojan Bogdanovic, maybe even Bogdan Bogdanovic. Who knows what’s going to happen in Atlanta here? I mean, basically it could be a fire sale down there.”