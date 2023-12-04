 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alex Bregman
Astros GM says team has no interest in trading Alex Bregman
Jackson Chourio
Jackson Chourio gets 8-year, $82 million deal with Brewers, largest before a player’s big league debut
NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration
Kyle Larson leads early NASCAR Power Rankings for 2024

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_cotyodds_231205.jpg
Steichen, LaFleur lead COTY odds entering Week 14
nbc_dps_haliburtonandistreax_231205.jpg
Is Haliburton this season’s Gilgeous-Alexander?
nbc_pft_stefanskinotnamingstarteryet_231205.jpg
Stefanski doesn’t name Browns’ Week 14 starter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alex Bregman
Astros GM says team has no interest in trading Alex Bregman
Jackson Chourio
Jackson Chourio gets 8-year, $82 million deal with Brewers, largest before a player’s big league debut
NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration
Kyle Larson leads early NASCAR Power Rankings for 2024

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_cotyodds_231205.jpg
Steichen, LaFleur lead COTY odds entering Week 14
nbc_dps_haliburtonandistreax_231205.jpg
Is Haliburton this season’s Gilgeous-Alexander?
nbc_pft_stefanskinotnamingstarteryet_231205.jpg
Stefanski doesn’t name Browns’ Week 14 starter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NBA unveils trophies, medals for In-Season Tournament

  
Published December 4, 2023 12:54 PM
2023-24 In-Season Tournament Trophy Shoot

SECAUCUS, NJ - NOVEMBER 30: A detailed photo of the 2023-24 In-Season Tournament All-Tournament Team Trophy on November 30, 2023 in Secaucus, New Jersey. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Steven Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The knockout rounds of the NBA In-Season Tournament are here, and the winners of the tournament that reaches its apex on Saturday will get $500,000 a piece and the satisfaction of knowing they are the first winners of an In-Season Tournament that looks like it will stick around for a while.

They also get medals and trophies, and the league unveiled those on Monday.

The In-Season Cup trophy, along with one for the tournament MVP, were a given and do look sharp. However, awarding a medal to each winner is different for an American sport and a nice touch. If this really does take off and become a regular feature of the NBA landscape it will have value going forward.

Having the All-Tournament Team award shaped like a basketball and made of crystal is a nice touch.

The NBA has hit all the right notes with the In-Season Tournament so far, it will be interesting to see how fans embrace these knockout rounds and the games in Las Vegas this weekend.